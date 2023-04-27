It's D-day for Jalen Carter and about 30 other prospects on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Georgia DT has seen his draft stock take a massive hit in recent weeks owing to a brush with the law. A prospect who Richard Sherman labeled the 'best in his class', now faces an anxious wait to see which team drafts him after earlier being tapped as the consensus #3 pick in the draft.

While the assumption was that the Cardinals would land Jalen Carter, owing to a hit to his reputation, the Georgia star has been sliding down the mock drafts every week.

This week, however, Carter revealed a significant promise that would likely make a strong team even stronger.

Responding to rumors that the Eagles made a promise to pick him if he's available at #10, Carter told NBC Sports:

"Yes, sir."

The rumor mill earlier pointed to the Eagles picking vaunted draft prospect Bijan Robinson, the consensus #1 running back on just about every draft board in the NFL. Were Jalen Carter to land in Philly, however, that would arguably springboard their chances of a consecutive Super Bowl trip.

What happened to Jalen Carter's draft stock?

Earlier this year, Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving in an incident that involved a car crash that killed two people.

Carter has handed a 12-month probation sentence and was slapped with a $1,000 fine. Most importantly, however, the Georgia DT avoided jail time.

That, however, was not enough for NFL character references.

Soon after news emerged of the crash that killed his teammate Devin Willock, and Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting analyst at the University of Georgia, Carter's draft stock started to plummet.

After initially being touted as a consensus top-five pick on draft boards, there were rumors that he'd fall out of top-ten consideration altogether.

That's when his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stepped in.

Rosenhaus began declining visits from teams without a top-ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

We'll have to wait and see if Carter drops out of top-ten consideration altogether as Day 1 nears, though the Georgia star will be hoping to land on a contender at the end of Round 1.

