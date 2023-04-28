New York Jets Draft picks 2023: Full list of Jets selections

The New York Jets headed into the 2023 NFL Draft in high spirits as they were finally able to get Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers via trade.

The Jets had a great season last year, but some improvements were still needed to their roster in order to make them Super Bowl contenders. Due to the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets had to give up the 13th overall pick, and instead got the 15th overall pick for this year's draft.

The Jets have these picks for the 2023 NFL Draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Round 1: No. 15

Round 2: No. 42 (from the Cleveland Browns)

Round 2: No. 43

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 143

Round 6: No. 207 (from the San Francisco 49ers through the Houston Texans)

New York Jets Draft picks 2023: First Round

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The New York Jets drafted Will McDonald IV with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. McDonald is an edge rusher who played for Iowa in college.

Although McDonald is a great addition to the stacked Jets' defense, the franchise had their sights set on drafting offensive tackle Broderick Jones with their pick. Unfortunately, the New England Patriots, who had the 14th overall pick, traded their pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who ended up drafting Jones. We expect the Jets to strengthen their offensive line in further rounds to help Aaron Rodgers.

#. This piece will be updated once the Jets draft further players.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The Jets adding Will McDonald IV gives the defense MORE JUICE off the edge. He rushes like he’s hungry and often finds his Happy Meal. He was also a state champion in discus and had a third-place finish in high jump. So remember kids, being a multi-sport athlete is a good thing. The Jets adding Will McDonald IV gives the defense MORE JUICE off the edge. He rushes like he’s hungry and often finds his Happy Meal. He was also a state champion in discus and had a third-place finish in high jump. So remember kids, being a multi-sport athlete is a good thing.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes