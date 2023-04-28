New England Patriots Draft picks 2023: Full list of Patriots selections

The New England Patriots brought in new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, as the franchise wanted to help Mac Jones. They haven't drafted well over the past few years and were under a lot of pressure to make good decisions this year.

Since Tom Brady's departure, head coach Bill Belichick has been criticized heavily for the roster construction and performance. Patriots fans are hoping that their franchise gets it right in this year's draft, and that they'll become contenders again.

Prior to trades, the Patriots had these picks for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 76 (From CAR)

Round 4, Pick 107 (from LA Rams)

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 4, Pick 135*

Round 6, Pick 184 (From LV)

Round 6, Pick 187 (From CAR)

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 6, Pick 210*

Round 7, Pick 245 (From BUF via ATL)

New England Patriots Draft picks 2023: First Round

Christian Gonzalez: 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

The New England Patriots traded away their 14th overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers and then drafted Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick that they got in return.

Gonzalez is a typical Bill Belichick draft pick, as he has a huge upside and can become an elite corner in the NFL. In further rounds, we expect the Patriots to draft offensive players to help Mac Jones.

#. This piece will be updated once the Patriots draft further players.

