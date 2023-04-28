Where is Christian Gonzalez from? Parents‘ nationality and ethnicity explored after big Patriots move

In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected cornerback Christian Gonzalez 17th overall. He is expected to bolster a secondary that has been hit hard by three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty's retirement.

He initially played two seasons at Colorado, where he had 73 tackles (60 solo) and nine pass deflections. In 2022, he transferred to Oregon, where he had 50 tackles (35 solo), 11 pass deflections, four interceptions, and even a field goal block.

What is the ethnicity and nationality of Christian Gonzalez and his family?

When he was called to the stage, the cornerback revealed the Colombian flag underneath his coat, proudly showcasing his origins.

His father, Hector, came over from Colombia to play collegiate basketball at the University of Texas-El Paso. Upon graduation, he returned to Colombia to play the sport semiprofessionally. His mom, Temple, meanwhile, grew up in the Dallas area and teaches English at a school in the suburb of Carrollton.

Gonzalez has three sisters: Melissa, Samantha, and Lily. Melissa and Samantha, the elder two, participated in track and field at Texas-Austin and Miami (FL) respectively and currently represent Colombia at international events. Melissa is also married to current NFL quarterback David Blough, who was also born in Carrollton.

