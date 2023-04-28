Denver Broncos Draft picks 2023: Full list of Broncos selections

The Denver Broncos were one of the few teams who didn't make a pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

They also don't currently own a pick in the second round either, but that could potentially change if they decide to enter the trade market. Teams are constantly swapping draft picks during the NFL draft, so the Broncos may have the option to move into the second round if they want to.

The Broncos' lack of draft picks in the first two rounds came as a result of their trade to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason. The massive return package they sent back to Seattle in exchange for their superstar quarterback consisted of three players and five picks (including their first two selections in the 2023 NFL draft).

The Denver Broncos moved back into the first round when they acquired the San Francisco 49ers' 30th overall pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Bradley Chubb. However, they no longer own that pick either.

They instead used it in a trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire head coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos have clearly been aggressive in the trade market with the goal of entering win-now mode and competing for a Super Bowl ring. While the strategy may work, it could come at the cost of future assets as they are extremely light in the 2023 NFL draft.

How many total draft picks do Denver Broncos have in 2023?

The Denver Broncos currently own five picks in the 2023 NFL draft. They won't make their first pick until the third round when they have two consecutive picks, unless they acquire selections via trade. Their remaining three picks come in the form of one each in rounds four through six.

Complete list of Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Draft picks

Round 3, Pick 67 overall (from Colts)

Round 3, Pick 68 overall

Round 4, Pick 108 overall

Round 5, Pick 139 overall

Round 6, Pick 195 overall

What draft picks do the Denver Broncos have next year in 2024?

While the pick number can;t be determined until the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season, the Broncos currently own eight total picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Round 1

Round 3

Round 3 (from Saints)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 5 (from Jets)

Round 7

Round 7 (from Rams)

Their lack of a second-rounder comes as a result of the Sean Payton trade. The same trade is why they have an extra selection in the third round.

