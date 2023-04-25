Seahawks draft picks 2023: Team needs and predictions in crunch year for Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks should enter the 2023 NFL Draft process with a ton of optimism for the future of their franchise. They unexpectedly made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last season, partially due to a breakout year by quarterback Geno Smith. They are way ahead of schedule in their rebuild and can use the draft to improve on their already solid roster.

The Seahawks are loaded with picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, mostly because of their trade package for Russell Wilson last offseason. They currently own 10 total picks this year, including two in each of the crucial first two rounds. Their outlook is bright for the present as well as their future in Seattle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks Picks

John Schneider

Round 1, Pick 5 overall

Round 1, Pick 20 overall

Round 2, Pick 37 overall

Round 2, Pick 52 overall

Round 3, Pick 83 overall

Round 4, Pick 123 overall

Round 5, Pick 151 overall

Round 5, Pick 154 overall

Round 6, Pick 198 overall

Round 7, Pick 237 overall

Seattle Seahawks Needs

Geno Smith

Cornerback

Defensive Tackle

Edge Rusher

Wide Receiver

Mock Draft: Predictions for All 10 Seahawks Picks

Pick #5 - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Bulldogs

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter is arguably the best non-quarterback in the entire 2023 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals are the only team picking before the Seahawks that doesn't need a quarterback. So Carter could be available, especially considering his off-the-field issues. He fills a major need in Seattle on their defensive line with many players departing in free agency, including Shelby Harris, Poona Ford, Al Woods, and Quinton Jefferson.

Pick #20 - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia Bulldogs

Nolan Smith

The Seahawks could double up on their defensive front, while also doubling up on Georgia Bulldogs standout defenders. Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter served as two of the most important defensive players for a dominant defense that won consecutive National Championship games. They could continue their chemistry in Seattle, while also filling another major hole.

Pick #37 - DJ Turner, CB, Michigan Wolverines

D.J. Turner

DJ Turner put together one of the most impressive performances at the 2023 NFL Combine, significantly improving his stock. He ran a blazing 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the fastest time among all players. The Seahawks are in desperate need of help at the cornerback position, so it would be wise for them to target one early.

Pick #52 - BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU Tigers

BJ Ojulari

Improving their defense, especially the on the line and the edge, could be a theme for the Seahawks in the early rounds. BJ Ojulari is an excellent value pick in this spot, with a desirable combination of size and speed to give him plenty of upside as a pass rusher. His brother Azeez Ojulari is also in the NFL as a linebacker for the New York Giants, so a proven pedigree is there as well.

Pick #83 - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami Hurricanes

Tyrique Stevenson

Tyrique Stevenson is an extremely athletic cornerback prospect with a well-rounded skillset. His 6'0" and 198-pound frame is ideal for his position, as is his physical playing style during his college career. If the Seahawks go all-out on defense for their first five picks, it will likely be a welcome strategy in Seattle, the home of the infamous Legion of Boom defense.

Pick #123 - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford Cardinal

Michael Wilson

Michael Wilson is likely projected to be picked much higher in the 2023 NFL Draft if not for his injury history. He has plenty of experience after a long five-year career with a solid all-around skill set. Seattle has one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. But they lack depth beyond that, especially after moving on from Marquise Goodwin in free agency.

Pick #151 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA Bruins

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class, including a career as a starter that spanned five years. While the Seahawks signed Geno Smith to a contract extension this year, it wouldn't be a bad idea to get some insurance. Smith uncharacteristically broke out in 2022 after being a backup for most of his career.

Pick #154 - Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC Trojans

Andrew Vorhees

Andrew Vorhees is one of the top offensive guard prospects in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class. His unfortunate ACL injury during the 2023 NFL Combine could result in him falling to the later rounds. He has proven to be versatile by playing multiple positions during his career and has a ton of upside if he fully recovers.

Pick #198 - Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia Mountaineers

Dante Stills

While Dante Stills is a bit undersized as a defensive tackle prospect, he makes up for it with aggression and agility. He weighed just 286 pounds at the 2023 NFL Combine and his arms measured among the shortest in the draft class, but he ranked towards the top in agility drills.

He also recorded 24.5 sacks during his college career, so he's a risky pick with upside, an ideal situation for late-round fliers.

Pick #237 - Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke Blue Devils

Shaka Heyward

Shaka Heyward is a classic example of a player who has had an excellent college career, but his physical measurables don't give much optimism about his upside. That doesn't mean he can't develop into a quality NFL linebacker, as he has been every step of his career. The Seahawks re-signed Bobby Wagner earlier this year, but they lack depth in the position beyond that.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes