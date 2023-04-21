2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are in a different situation ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft compared to where they were a season ago. In what looked like a year where they were projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, they made it all the way to the NFL Playoffs.

Their low expectations were mostly a result of trading away Russell Wilson, but a breakout year for Geno Smith apparently changed everything for them. Smith earned a contract extension during the 2023 NFL offseason, as the Seahawks are projected to once again make a postseason appearance.

Seattle is fully aware of how important the draft is each year as they have built a reputation for consistently drafting and developing star players. They will look to continue that trend during the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

The Seattle Seahawks quietly have built up one of the most complete rosters in the entire NFL. They are relatively solid at just about every position, allowing them the luxury of mostly targeting the best players available in the 2023 NFL Draft, regardless of position.

They could also use some of their picks to improve on the weaker areas of their roster as they make another push towards the NFL Playoffs.

Despite being a playoff team last year, the Seahawks own the fifth overall pick this year as compensation for the Russell Wilson trade. They have also been active in free agency, signing key additions like Devin Bush, Dre'Mont Jones, and long-time Seahawk Bobby Wagner.

They are in a prime position to continue making major upgrades this year in the draft. Here, we look at the three biggest requirements for the Seahawks from the NFL Draft.

#1 Defensive Line

DT Al Woods

While the Seahawks signed Jarran Reed and Dre'Mont Jones during the free agency period, they could still use additional help on their defensive line. They could improve by adding players to the interior as well as the edge.

They lost many key contributors to this area as free agents, including Shelby Harris, Al Woods, Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson, and LJ Collier.

#2 Cornerback

Tariq Woolen

The cornerback position is one of the relatively weak spots on the Seattle Seahawks' roster entering the 2023 NFL season. They lack some of the star power and depth required to match up against some of the top passing attacks in the NFL. It would be quite surprising if they fail to add at least one cornerback at some point in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#3 Wide Receiver

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks' offense features one of the best wide receiver tandems in the entire NFL with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The issue with their position is that they lack any depth beyond their top two options, especially with Marquise Goodwin departing during the free agency period. They should look to the draft to acquire a new weapon for Geno Smith.

What Picks do the Seattle Seahawks have in 2023?

Here is the complete list of Seattle Seahawks picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 5 overall

Round 1, Pick 20 overall

Round 2, Pick 37 overall

Round 2, Pick 52 overall

Round 3, Pick 83 overall

Round 4, Pick 123 overall

Round 5, Pick 151 overall

Round 5, Pick 154 overall

Round 6, Pick 198 overall

Round 7, Pick 237 overall

