2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were one of the most disappointing franchises in the NFL last season, if not the most disappointing. They entered the season with sky-high expectations after trading in nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson but only regressed.

The Broncos front office noticed the rot and appointed former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton to steady the ship. Payton has been given free rein to revamp the team culture, and acing the 2023 NFL Draft will be his next line of action.

What do the Denver Broncos need in 2023 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos need stability, among other things, and they can achieve that by selecting wisely in the 2023 draft.

Of course, they aren't the Oklahoma Thunder of the NFL but are more like last year's Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos have only five picks in the draft, so they need to use these picks wisely. The top three draft day needs for the Denver Broncos are as follows:

#1 Cornerback

Interestingly, Damarri Mathis stepped up and played well last season, but the Broncos would prefer him as a third-string CB than a second-string one. Denver could use a starting-caliber CB to play across from Pat Surtain.

There are several talented cornerbacks in this year's draft class, but unfortunately, most of them will be off the board by the time the Broncos make their first pick. Hence, the best available CB is D.J. Turner, and the Broncos should jump at the opportunity to draft the Michigan ball-hawk. Turner can contribute from day one and is known to have a great attitude.

#2 Center

Lloyd Cushenberry is penciled in on the depth chart at the center, with Kyle Fuller providing competition this summer. The Broncos could use a center with a higher upside to pair with Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz on the interior offensive line.

We suggest that they draft Ricky Stromberg out of Arkansas State University. Stromberg was a versatile player on Arkansas' offense throughout his college career.

He played 33 games at center, nine at right guard and two at left guard. He displayed the leg drive, instincts and strength of an NFL-caliber lineman. Adding a player with the versatility of Stromberg should prove a masterstroke, as the Broncos have fewer draft picks compared to other teams.

#3 Running back

Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams should be a solid duo, but Williams faces an unclear recovery timeline. Denver needs to add more depth to their backfield by drafting a young RB with an upside.

Sean Payton sure knows how to galvanize a running back to greatness, given his work with Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara. Hence, drafting a prospect like Devon Achane would be a brilliant decision for the Broncos. Achane could be an excellent complementary piece for Perine and Williams.

What picks do Denver Broncos have in 2023?

The Denver Broncos have the following picks ahead of this month's draft. They are:

Round 3, Pick 67 (from the Indianapolis Colts)

Round 3, Pick 68

Round 4, Pick 108

Round 5, Pick 139

Round 6, Pick 195 (from the Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Broncos have said all the right things and appointed one of the best tactical minds in need. The next step is to absolutely body the 2023 draft.

