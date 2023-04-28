Pittsburgh Steelers Draft picks 2023: Full list of Steelers selections

The Pittsburgh Steelers were aggressive in acquiring one of their targets during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

They entered draft day with the 17th overall pick, but traded up three spots in a swap with the New England Patriots. The Steelers used this strategy to draft Broderick Jones, an offensive tackle from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Jones will come to Pittsburgh to help protect young quarterback Kenny Pickett, who had a promising rookie season last year. In order to move up to the 14th pick and make sure they landed their targeted offensive lineman, the Steelers sent their 17th and 120th overall picks to the Patriots.

Now that the first round has concluded, teams are now preparing for Round 2.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the luxury of being the first pick in this round, so they are currently on the clock. It will be interesting to see if they keep the pick or trade it to a team interested in selecting quarterback Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats after he slipped out of the first round.

The Steelers currently own the 32nd pick due to a trade with the Chicago Bears at the 2022 NFL trade deadline in exchange for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

How many total draft picks do Pittsburgh Steelers have in 2023?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently top-heavy the rest of the way in the 2023 NFL draft. They own three additional picks in the top 80 selections overall before being without anything in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds. While that could potentially change with additional trades, this is where their six overall picks currently land in the draft this year.

Complete list of Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks

Broderick Jones

Round 1, Pick 14 overall (from Patriots): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia Bulldogs

Round 2, Pick 32 overall (from Bears)

Round 2, Pick 49 overall

Round 3, Pick 80 overall

Round 7, Pick 241 overall (from Broncos via Vikings)

Round 7, Pick 251 overall (Compensatory pick from Rams)

What draft picks do the Pittsburgh Steelers have next year in 2024?

The pick numbers can't be determined until the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season.

The Steelers currently own all of their own picks in each of the seven rounds of the 2024 NFL draft. They don't have any other team's picks, but that could change if they once again enter the trade market.

