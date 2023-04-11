2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 Needs for the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are in a complete rebuild, with the franchise finally pulling the plug on the Aaron Rodgers experience. It's been a long time coming, but the front office at Green Bay has finally decided to give Jordan Love a go and let go of four-time NFL regular season MVP Rodgers.

A significant step in the Packers' rebuild will be to ace the 2023 NFL draft, which couldn't come sooner for the Packers. So, let's discuss the three needs for the Packers to sort out via this month's draft.

The Green Bay Packers need to sort out wide receivers, tight ends, and safety positions throughout the 2023 NFL draft.

1. Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers currently have Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, Bo Melton, and Jeff Cotton as their wide receivers going into the 2023 NFL season. Wideout, Allen Lazard signed with the New York Jets, while Randall Cobb is still a free agent. Clearly, there is work to be done.

The Packers own the 15th overall pick in the 2023 draft, and they should get a solid pass catcher with that pick. If we can recommend the Packers' front office on a selection, they should select TCU wideout Quentin Johnston. Johnston is a 6-foot-3, 212-pound pass-catcher who appears on most draft boards as a unanimous first-round pick.

He set records in the Big 12 from his first year with a team-best 22.1 yards-per-catch average, the highest by a true freshman in Big 12 history (minimum of twenty receptions) and second year combined. Pairing him and Watson for the next few years would be a good idea.

2. Tight End

Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis will return to the Green Bay Packers in 2023. Robert Tonyan signed with the Chicago Bears, and Marcedes Lewis is still a free agent. Plenty of talented tight ends are in this year's draft, so do not be surprised to see the Packers take more than one.

Our guess is that the Packers could select Clemson TE Davis Allen. Allen is a 6-6 and 245 pounds TE who thrives as a jump ball threat, routinely hauling in contested catches. Allen should be able to be schemed open in Matt LaFleur's offense.

3. Safety

The Green Bay Packers have a pretty ordinary safety crop, with Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford regularly underperforming. The duo needs some competition, which could come from the 2023 NFL draft.

The Packers should select Alabama safety Jordan Battle, one of the best safeties in the SEC since at least 2020. He should be a backup for the Packers' existing safeties as he learns the ropes from experienced troopers.

