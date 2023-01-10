Quentin Johnston has been the TCU Horned Frogs' standout wide receiver in the 2022 college football season. In the team's semi-final shootout against the Michigan Wolverines, Johnston came to life with a stellar 163-yard performance which included a vital touchdown.

The 21-year-old wide receiver will now have to bring his A-game once again as his team takes on the defending champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Johnston's story involved him going from a quiet wide receiver from nearby Temple, Texas to leading the Horned Frogs to the cusp of national glory. Apart from his footballing prowess, we take a look at the wideout's personal life off the field.

Quentin Johnston's early life, family, and football career

Quentin grew up in Temple, Texas, and attended Temple High School. In high school, he also played basketball and was a certified hooper. It was actually his basketball skills that saw him end up being offered a roster spot with the Longhorns.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Quentin Johnston #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The four-star recruit's fortunes changed when he participated in a slam dunk contest during a recruiting event. Former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman was so impressed that he immediately knew he wanted Johnson for his programme.

ALSO READ - Why was Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury fired?

Johnson initially committed to playing college football at Texas, but later backed out, citing the Longhorns' firing of wide receiver coach Drew Mehringer as the reason for his change of heart.

Jared Tokarz @JaredNFLDraft

Here’s where he could land:



8th pick

11th pick

12th pick



In tonight’s National Championship, fans will be able to get a look at WR1 in this years draft, TCUs 6’4 215lb Quentin Johnston. A true HR threat.Here’s where he could land: #Falcons 8th pick #Titans 11th pick #Texans 12th pick In tonight’s National Championship, fans will be able to get a look at WR1 in this years draft, TCUs 6’4 215lb Quentin Johnston. A true HR threat. Here’s where he could land:#Falcons 8th pick#Titans 11th pick#Texans 12th pick https://t.co/yWpV2663AJ

TCU was quick to react, and the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver was soon a part of the Horned Frogs. Through his first three seasons with the team, the wideout has racked up over 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

ALSO READ - Who is Max Duggan? College, age, family, and more about the TCU Horned Frogs QB

His parents, Sherry and Carl, have both served in the military and his father, in particular, played a big role in the highly-rated wideout not transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners earlier in 2021, as per an excerpt from The Athletic:

“He called me and he asked me what did I think. I told him what I thought about transferring at this stage in his career. I said, ‘Oklahoma, yeah, that’s a powerhouse team. But this could possibly be your last year. You’re already established. If you go up to Oklahoma, you have to get re-familiarized with all your surroundings, learn a whole new everything. Right now, you’re established right where you’re at, you’ve got your friends there, your schooling is going great. If you stay the course, I believe you’ll be all right. Your name is out there already. They know what you can do. Just hang tough where you’re at.’”

Johnston is expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and is likely to be a high first-round pick. And teams like the Titans, Texans, and Falcons are likely to keep a close eye out for him when he's on the clock.

Poll : 0 votes