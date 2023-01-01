Max Duggan pulled off a huge upset against the Michigan Wolverines to finish 2022. The TCU Horned Frogs quarterback led his side to the College Football Playoff National Championship game, where they will face off against defending champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Duggan led the underdog Horned Frogs to a victory over the much fancied Wolverines, and they will be contesting for top honors against the Bulldogs.

Duggan's story is one of perseverance. It involves sacrifices, picking a less fancied college and then leading them to glory. The college senior can cap off his college career with a win against a mighty Georgia side. We know who the neutrals will be rooting for in this matchup.

Max Duggan's early life, family, and football career

Max Duggan was born into a sports-oriented family to parents Debra and Jim Duggan. He grew up around football and various other sports, such as basketball, baseball, and track.

He was so good that while at Lewis Central High School, he played all of the above sports. However, it was in football that Duggan truly excelled, as he broke numerous high school records while being coached by his dad.

He gained regional fame by racking up touchdowns in the air and on the ground, thus winning the 2018 Iowa Gatorade High School Player of the Year as a senior. College scouts were paying attention, and he was seen as a consensus four-star recruit heading into college. This ranking, plus his superb performances, led to offers from some of the best college football programs in the country.

Duggan received scholarship offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, TCU, Georgia, Ohio State, and Penn State. Eventually, he chose TCU, largely thanks to a convincing pitch from management and his desire to get a college degree. Max Duggan graduated from Lewis Central a semester early to enroll at TCU in January 2019.

Upon entering TCU, he was eased into the starting lineup by head coach Gary Patterson. Following some decent games off the bench, he was installed as the undisputed starter in place of Alex Delton. He finished his freshman season with aplomb, giving an excellent account of himself.

Max Duggan had an even better second and third year with the Horned Frogs, as he led the team to better records with each campaign. He went into his senior year with the TCU Horned Frogs with something to prove and a new head coach in town, Sonny Dykes. Under Dykes, Max Duggan consolidated his position as the leader of the Horned Frogs, and he got statistically better.

Duggan won many awards, notably the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, the Davey O'Brien Award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He also finished as the first runner-up to Caleb Williams in the Heisman Trophy Award voting. This helped Duggan make the decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, you would be sorely mistaken to think Duggan was done with the season. The 21-year-old helped the TCU Horned Frogs stun favorites, the Michigan Wolverines, and book a ticket to the College Football National Championship Game. It goes down on January 10, 2023, and you can bet Max Duggan will be raring to go against the Bulldogs.

How is Max Duggan performing this season?

Max Duggan is having a phenomenal season with the TCU Horned Frogs, and he has led the side to an improbable run to the championship game. The college senior has certainly shot up draft boards, and he would be an interesting player to watch at the pro level.

Duggan has recorded 3,321 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also added six touchdowns on the ground, showing his grit.

