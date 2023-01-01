Create

Fans react to TCU’s massive upset win over Michigan in College Football Playoff Semifinal

By LaDarius Brown
Modified Jan 01, 2023 04:32 PM IST
TCU entered the College Football Playoff semifinals versus the Michigan Wolverines as huge underdogs. In the end, the Horned Frogs pulled off an upset over the Wolverines to advance to the national championship game. Many fans were on the edge of their seats throughout the semifinal, which was played in the Fiesta Bowl. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the win by TCU over Michigan.

Some fans tweeted that the semifinal was the best game they've seen all year and that TCU earned their respect:

greatest game i watched this year twitter.com/espn/status/16…
TCU proved me wrong this season. Respect to them. They earned it #RepTheStateofTexas twitter.com/espn/status/16…
One of the greatest games in the history of college football ! twitter.com/tcufootball/st…
That was one heck of a game! twitter.com/espn/status/16…
To all the critics… the @Big12Conference is physical too. And what a job by Sonny Dykes to come in his first year and keep his team so composed and ready throughout it all. Truly remarkable. twitter.com/espn/status/16…
WHERE MY “TCU GETS SPANKED” PEOPLE AT?!? Don’t be shy now 😈
this is one of the craziest football games ive ever watched in my entire life
@TCUFootball Congratulations @TCUFootball !!! Awesome job.
@CFBONFOX @TCUFootball Way to go TCU!!! @UMichFootball beatdown!! #🤣🤣🤣 #lovetoseehairballlose #seeyasuckers https://t.co/KKlEKrpn1x
They got that frawg in em twitter.com/tcufootball/st…

The Horned Frogs were up by a score of 21 - 6 at halftime in the Fiesta Bowl, but the second half was a different story. Michigan outscored the Horned Frogs in the second half by a 39 - 30 margin but still came up short. Horned Frogs quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan threw for 225 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win.

Duggan had 57 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the game. Wide receiver Quentin Johnson helped the Horned Frogs with six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. Running back Emari Demarcado added 150 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.

For TCU, the win is their 13th this season, tied for the most in program history. This season has been one to remember for the Horned Frogs, but their journey is not quite over.

TCU are one game away from making history

Including this season, the Horned Frogs have played 117 seasons of college football. They have won just one national championship, which came over six decades ago in 1938.

Six other schools have longer championship droughts: (Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Navy, Purdue, Duke, and California). The Fiesta Bowl was the Horned Frogs' first bowl win since the 2018 - 2019 season when they won the Cheez-It Bowl.

They will face the winner of Ohio State - Georgia for the national championship on Januray 9 at the SoFi Stadium. The stadium is home to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. We'll see how the Horned Frogs fare and if they win their second national championship.

Edited by John Maxwell
