The 2022-23 College Football Playoffs are just around the corner. The two semi-final games will be played on New Year's Eve, with the title game being held on January 9, 2023, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The four teams that made it to the 2022-23 College Football Playoffs were announced on Sunday. The Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes were picked as the top four teams to play in the postseason.

How are College Football Playoff teams determined?

Ohio State Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud

The four College Football Playoff teams for the 2022-23 season were decided via a voting procedure by the CFP committee. The committee agreed on four teams to play in the postseason primarily based on the teams' strength of schedule. Other factors that weighed into the decision-making included conference championships, team records, and head-to-head results.

Georgia secured the No. 1 spot in the rankings with a 50-30 victory over Louisiana State in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Michigan Wolverines beat Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten title, going 13-0 for the season.

Texas University lost to Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 title game but still held their playoff berth. Ohio State was able to swoop back into the top four of the rankings following USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

College Football Playoff schedule for 2022-23 season

Michigan and TCU will square off for the first time in the Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Meanwhile, Georgia and Ohio State will lock horns in the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU - Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State - Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022

CFP National Championship Game at Sofi Stadium on Monday, January 9, 2023

All three postseason games will be broadcast live on ESPN.

