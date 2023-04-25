For one last time, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had to discuss Aaron Rodgers. News of the trade broke out ten minutes before he was scheduled to speak to the media at Lambeau Field before the 2023 NFL draft.

While the discussion could have been about draft strategies, the blockbuster trade with the New York Jets was at the top of the media’s agenda. With Rodgers parting ways with the Packers, Gutekunst had nothing but appreciation for the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player. He said:

“I have so much respect for Aaron, not only the person but the player that he is. There’s so much gratitude in what he’s done for this organization.”

“I know this: He’ll always be a Packer. He’ll be one of the best who have ever done it around here. I have a lot of respect how he went about it, and he’ll be missed.”

The Packers and the Jets finally agreed to terms more than a month after Rodgers announced his intention to play for the AFC East squad. Aside from him, the Jets will also receive the Packers’ first-rounder this year (15th overall) and Green Bay’s fifth-rounder (170th overall).

In return, the Packers received the Jets' first-rounder in 2023 (15th overall), a second-rounder (42nd overall), and a sixth-rounder (207th overall). Green Bay will also receive a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-round selection if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of New York’s snaps this season.

Gutekunst will be leading his sixth NFL draft with the Packers. But as he looks forward to the team’s future, he reflects on what has been a shaky relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers front office. Gutekunst said:

“Again, it would’ve been nice to have those conversations, but at the same time, over the last few years, I kind of understood that they may not happen. So it’s different. It’ll probably hit me a little bit at some other juncture when I don’t have a lot on my plate."

Aaron Rodgers contemplated retirement as early as the 2021 season. But during the 2022 offseason, he signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers. The contract, however, had a potential opt-out after the 2022 season.

Aaron Rodgers sustained Green Bay’s elite quarterback legacy

Gutekunst admitted that Aaron Rodgers is an outlier because of his exceptional talent. He said:

“Players like that don’t come around very often, but at the same time, we’re really excited where we’re headed and what we’re moving to do and wish him nothing but the best.”

Aaron Rodgers took over from three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XXXI champion Brett Favre. Coincidentally, the Packers made way for Rodgers by trading Favre to the Jets. However, the former Cal standout matched, if not surpassed, what his predecessor had done.

Aside from winning Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers has four First-Team All-Pro and ten Pro Bowl selections. Between Favre and Rodgers, Packers fans were treated to three decades of elite play-calling. They’ve led the team to 22 playoff appearances and 15 division titles.

