3 Reasons Why the Detroit Lions will Win the NFC North in 2023

It is time for the Detroit Lions to be good again. After finishing with their best record since 2017 (9-8), the Lions look primed to be more than playoff contenders in 2023.

Former player-turned-head coach Dan Campbell has the team and the city believing. In Detroit's resurgent 2022 season, they finished top-five in both total offense and scoring while signal-caller Jared Goff had a Pro Bowl year. The franchise also made some key offseason moves this year ahead of the draft to improve their defense.

These are just a few of the reasons why the outfit will win the NFC North for the first time ever in 2023. Let's dive a little deeper into them.

Elite Offense

The Lions had one of the best offenses in the game last season. Again, they finished in both the top five in total offense (380 YPG) and scoring offense (26.6 PPG). Quarterback Jared Goff had his best season as a pro, according to Pro Football Focus (29 TDs, 7 INTs).

With the additions of free agent wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and running back David Montgomery, Detroit will be more dangerous in 2022. The return of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is also very important. The team will be extremely dangerous in 2023 on offense.

A Much-Improved Defense

The Lions were the worst defense in football (392.4 YPG) last season. However, they were very opportunistic. They finished tied for fourth in the NFL in fumble recoveries (10) and tied for eighth in interceptions (12). The addition of NFL co-interceptions leader CJ Gardner-Johnson will help create more turnovers for the franchise in 2023.

If this Lions defense can even be a top-20 defense this season, they will win double-digit games. Keep an eye on defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's squad in 2023.

Dan Campbell's Leadership in the Lions locker room

The unit has one of the best leaders at the helm in Dan Campbell. After finishing 3-13 in year one, Detroit finished 9-8 in year two. The team has all the momentum to go on a deep playoff run this season.

Campbell is a player's coach. He gets the most out of his players, whether they win or lose. He is invested in bringing the franchise back to greatness. The organization goes by the beat of his drum. This is why the rest of the NFL needs to take Detroit seriously.

