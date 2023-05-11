Buffalo Bills schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Buffalo Bills finished last season 13-3 while becoming the AFC East champions. The Bills won their third-straight divisional title but fell short to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the 2023 playoffs.

Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, the Bills are one of the best teams on paper and look to be another contender. The Bills join the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals as three of the best teams in the AFC and in the entire NFL.

The Bills have added key players in the draft such as TE Dalton Kincaid and versatile OL O'Cyrus Torrence. They've also signed RB Damien Harris, RB Latavius Murray, S Taylor Rapp, G Conor McGovern, and others in free agency this offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Buffalo Bills schedule 2023 and opponents

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 September 11, 2023 Jets 8:15 PM ET ESPN 2 3 4 5 October 8, 2023 Jaguars 9:30 AM ET NFL Network 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 November 26, 2023 Eagles 13 14 15 16 17 18

As fans await for the NFL schedule to be finalized, a few games have been officially announced. The Bills will open the season facing the New York Jets on MNF and will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. They will be on the road vs. the Eagles in Week 12.

They will face their divisional rivals, the Jets, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins each twice this season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London.



Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham.



Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham.



Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt.



Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt. NFL’s 2024 International Schedule:Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London.Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham.Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham.Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt.Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt. NFL’s 2024 International Schedule:🏈Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London.🏈Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham.🏈Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham.🏈Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt.🏈Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt.

Buffalo Bills home schedule 2023

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 5 October 8, 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM NFL Network

The Bills will have eight home games at Orchard Park this season while hosting the Jaguars in London.

The Bills will host the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and the New York Jets.

Buffalo Bills away schedule 2023

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Bengals v Bills

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 September 11, 2023 New York Jets 8:15 PM ET ESPN 12 Philadelphia Eagles

The Bills will have eight games on the road this season.

They will face the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and the New York Jets on the road.

Their season opener will be against the Jets on the road.

NFL Schedule Update @NerdingOnNFL NFL SCHEDULE LEAK



Eagles at Buccaneers - Week 3 MNF (Sep 25) ***



Cowboys at Eagles - Week 9 (Nov 5)



Bills at Eagles - Week 12 (Nov 26)



Eagles at Cowboys - Week 14 (Dec 10) NFL SCHEDULE LEAKEagles at Buccaneers - Week 3 MNF (Sep 25) ***Cowboys at Eagles - Week 9 (Nov 5)Bills at Eagles - Week 12 (Nov 26)Eagles at Cowboys - Week 14 (Dec 10)

This article will be updated once the NFL releases the full schedule on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes