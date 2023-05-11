Buffalo Bills schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Buffalo Bills finished last season 13-3 while becoming the AFC East champions. The Bills won their third-straight divisional title but fell short to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the 2023 playoffs.
Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, the Bills are one of the best teams on paper and look to be another contender. The Bills join the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals as three of the best teams in the AFC and in the entire NFL.
The Bills have added key players in the draft such as TE Dalton Kincaid and versatile OL O'Cyrus Torrence. They've also signed RB Damien Harris, RB Latavius Murray, S Taylor Rapp, G Conor McGovern, and others in free agency this offseason.
Buffalo Bills schedule 2023 and opponents
As fans await for the NFL schedule to be finalized, a few games have been officially announced. The Bills will open the season facing the New York Jets on MNF and will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. They will be on the road vs. the Eagles in Week 12.
They will face their divisional rivals, the Jets, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins each twice this season.
Buffalo Bills home schedule 2023
The Bills will have eight home games at Orchard Park this season while hosting the Jaguars in London.
The Bills will host the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills away schedule 2023
The Bills will have eight games on the road this season.
They will face the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and the New York Jets on the road.
Their season opener will be against the Jets on the road.
This article will be updated once the NFL releases the full schedule on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
