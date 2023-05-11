Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles carry something which most teams don't - high expectations. They head into the 2023 campaign with high expectations coming off an outstanding Super Bowl run.

Here is how their schedule looks for the 2023 NFL Season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2023 and Opponents

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will kickstart the 2023 NFL campaign going up against the following teams at home - Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Dec 3 49ers 4:25 p.m ET FOX 14 15 16 Dec 25 NY Giants 4:30 p.m ET FOX 17 18

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Philadelphia Eagles Home Schedule 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will visit the following teams during the 2023 NFL Season - Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week Date Team Time Channel Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Commanders Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings 13 Dec 3 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m ET FOX

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Philadelphia Eagles Away Schedule 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will visit - Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during the course of the 2023 NFL Season.

Week Date Team Time Channel Dallas Cowboys 16 Dec 25 New York Giants 4:30 p.m ET FOX Washington Commanders Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams New England Patriots New York Jets Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Season Outlook

The Eagles were on a tear in the 2022 NFL season going undefeated for the first nine weeks, then a loss to the Commanders, following it with a five-game win streak. Jalen Hurts was the frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player award.

He continued the form into the postseason before eventually going down 35-38 to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. He balled out in the Super Bowl LVII, throwing for over 300 yards with 4 touchdowns.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback received a mammoth 5-year $255 million extension in the offseason with $179 million in guarantees. While the Eagles have lost a few pieces in free agency, GM Howie Roseman made it up in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles were the winner of the draft. They bolstered their defense with the addition of Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. They will look to make the most the OTAs and the training camp to head into the season fully loaded.

With the addition of right pieces, Jalen Hurts has the perfect weapons to bring back the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes