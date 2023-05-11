Create

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 11, 2023 12:24 GMT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles poses after winning NFC Championship against San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles carry something which most teams don't - high expectations. They head into the 2023 campaign with high expectations coming off an outstanding Super Bowl run.

Here is how their schedule looks for the 2023 NFL Season.

Philadelphia Eagles Schedule 2023 and Opponents

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will kickstart the 2023 NFL campaign going up against the following teams at home - Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV Channels
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13Dec 349ers4:25 p.m ETFOX
14
15
16Dec 25NY Giants4:30 p.m ETFOX
17
18

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Philadelphia Eagles Home Schedule 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will visit the following teams during the 2023 NFL Season - Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
13Dec 3San Francisco 49ers4:25 p.m ETFOX

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Philadelphia Eagles Away Schedule 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will visit - Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during the course of the 2023 NFL Season.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
Dallas Cowboys
16Dec 25New York Giants4:30 p.m ETFOX
Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Season Outlook

The Eagles were on a tear in the 2022 NFL season going undefeated for the first nine weeks, then a loss to the Commanders, following it with a five-game win streak. Jalen Hurts was the frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player award.

He continued the form into the postseason before eventually going down 35-38 to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. He balled out in the Super Bowl LVII, throwing for over 300 yards with 4 touchdowns.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback received a mammoth 5-year $255 million extension in the offseason with $179 million in guarantees. While the Eagles have lost a few pieces in free agency, GM Howie Roseman made it up in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles were the winner of the draft. They bolstered their defense with the addition of Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. They will look to make the most the OTAs and the training camp to head into the season fully loaded.

With the addition of right pieces, Jalen Hurts has the perfect weapons to bring back the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Quick Links

Edited by Santosh Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...