Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

It's a new era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, as former quarterback Tom Brady has retired again, and for real this time. To replace him, they have turned to Baker Mayfield on a one-year prove-it deal.
With the Buccaneers, Mayfield inherits a rebuilding offense that has lost top rusher Leonard Fournette but still boasts Pro Bowl receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He will be complemented by Super Bowl-winners and Pro Bowlers Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen and FCS-winning rookie Cody Mauch.
On the defensive side, linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White will continue to lead a pass-rushing unit supported by Vita Vea, while Carlton Davis and Antione Winfield will command the secondary. Overall, the Buccaneers still look like a Wild Card favorite, but winning the division could prove a challenge, given Mayfield's recent struggles.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Full 2023 Schedule
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 Home Schedule
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 Away Schedule
