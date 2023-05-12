Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

It's a new era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, as former quarterback Tom Brady has retired again, and for real this time. To replace him, they have turned to Baker Mayfield on a one-year prove-it deal.

With the Buccaneers, Mayfield inherits a rebuilding offense that has lost top rusher Leonard Fournette but still boasts Pro Bowl receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He will be complemented by Super Bowl-winners and Pro Bowlers Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen and FCS-winning rookie Cody Mauch.

On the defensive side, linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White will continue to lead a pass-rushing unit supported by Vita Vea, while Carlton Davis and Antione Winfield will command the secondary. Overall, the Buccaneers still look like a Wild Card favorite, but winning the division could prove a challenge, given Mayfield's recent struggles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Full 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 10 at Vikings 1 p.m. ET CBS 2 Sept. 17 vs. Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox 3 Sept. 25 vs. Eagles 7:15 p.m. ET ABC 4 Oct. 1 at Saints 1 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 8 BYE 6 Oct. 15 vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox 7 Oct. 22 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. ET Fox 8 Oct. 26 at Bills 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Prime 9 Nov. 5 at Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 10 Nov. 12 vs. Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS 11 Nov. 19 at 49ers 4:05 p.m. ET Fox 12 Nov. 26 at Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. ET CBS 14 Dec. 10 at Falcons 1 p.m. ET CBS 15 Dec. 17 at Packers 1 p.m. ET Fox 16 Dec. 24 vs. Jaguars 4:05 p.m. ET CBS 17 Dec. 31 vs. Saints 1 p.m. ET Fox 18 Jan. 7* at Panthers TBD TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 Home Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time Network 2 September 17 CHI 1 PM ET FOX 3 September 25 PHI 7:15 PM ET ABC 6 October 15 DET 1 PM ET FOX 7 October 22 ATL 1 PM ET FOX 10 November 12 TEN 1 PM ET CBS 13 December 3 CAR 1 PM ET CBS 16 December 24 JAX 4:05 PM ET CBS 17 December 31 NO 1 PM ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 Away Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time Network 1 September 10 MIN 1 PM ET CBS 4 October 1 NO 1 PM ET CBS 8 October 26 BUF 8:15 ET Amazon Prime 9 November 5 HOU 1 PM ET CBS 11 November 19 SF 4:05 PM ET FOX 12 November 26 IND 1 PM ET CBS 14 December 10 ATL 1 PM ET CBS 15 December 17 GB 1 PM ET FOX 18 January 7 CAR TBA TBA

