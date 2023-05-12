Create

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

Baker Mayfield has at least one year to prove his worth in Tampa
Baker Mayfield has at least one year to prove his worth in Tampa.

It's a new era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, as former quarterback Tom Brady has retired again, and for real this time. To replace him, they have turned to Baker Mayfield on a one-year prove-it deal.

With the Buccaneers, Mayfield inherits a rebuilding offense that has lost top rusher Leonard Fournette but still boasts Pro Bowl receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He will be complemented by Super Bowl-winners and Pro Bowlers Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen and FCS-winning rookie Cody Mauch.

On the defensive side, linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White will continue to lead a pass-rushing unit supported by Vita Vea, while Carlton Davis and Antione Winfield will command the secondary. Overall, the Buccaneers still look like a Wild Card favorite, but winning the division could prove a challenge, given Mayfield's recent struggles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Full 2023 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 10at Vikings1 p.m. ETCBS
2Sept. 17vs. Bears1 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 25vs. Eagles7:15 p.m. ETABC
4Oct. 1at Saints1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 8BYE
6Oct. 15vs. Lions1 p.m. ETFox
7Oct. 22vs. Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
8Oct. 26at Bills8:15 p.m. ETAmazon Prime
9Nov. 5at Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 12vs. Titans1 p.m. ET CBS
11Nov. 19at 49ers4:05 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 26at Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
13Dec. 3vs. Panthers1 p.m. ETCBS
14Dec. 10at Falcons1 p.m. ETCBS
15Dec. 17at Packers1 p.m. ETFox
16Dec. 24vs. Jaguars4:05 p.m. ETCBS
17Dec. 31vs. Saints1 p.m. ETFox
18Jan. 7*at PanthersTBDTBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 Home Schedule

WeekDateOpponentTimeNetwork
2September 17CHI1 PM ETFOX
3September 25PHI7:15 PM ETABC
6October 15DET1 PM ETFOX
7October 22ATL1 PM ETFOX
10November 12TEN1 PM ETCBS
13December 3CAR1 PM ETCBS
16December 24JAX4:05 PM ETCBS
17December 31NO1 PM ETFOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 Away Schedule

WeekDateOpponentTimeNetwork
1September 10MIN1 PM ETCBS
4October 1NO1 PM ETCBS
8October 26BUF8:15 ETAmazon Prime
9November 5HOU1 PM ETCBS
11November 19SF4:05 PM ETFOX
12November 26IND1 PM ETCBS
14December 10ATL1 PM ETCBS
15December 17GB1 PM ETFOX
18January 7CARTBATBA

