San Francisco 49ers schedule 2023: Dates, time, TV schedule, opponents, and more

The San Francisco 49ers already know who they'll play their 17 games against in the 2023 season.

Kyle Shanahan's side finished with an impressive 13-4 record last season, winning the NFC West title. Much of San Francisco's success was down to quarterback Brock Purdy, who took over starting duties after Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance suffered season-ending injuries.

However, the Niners' fairytale run came to an end in the NFC Championship game when they suffered a crushing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nonetheless, San Francisco will be hoping to challenge for major honors once again in 2023. The 49ers will play each of their NFC West rivals at home and away. They will also face the entire NFC East and the AFC North.

Here's a look at their opponents for next season:

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars.

The full 2023 NFL regular season schedule for San Francisco will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. However, a few of the team's matchups have already been released ahead of time.

San Francisco 49ers schedule 2023 and opponents

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 2 3 Thursday, September 27 New York Giants 4 5 Sunday, October 8 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET NBC 6 7 Monday, October 23 Minnesota Vikings 8 9 10 11 12 Thursday, November 23 Seattle Seahawks 13 Sunday, December 3 Philadelphia Eagles Fox 14 15 16 Monday, December 5 Baltimore Ravens 17 18

Note: Full table for the San Francisco 49ers with the time and TV schedule will be updated on Thursday, 8 PM ET.

San Francisco 49ers away schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time TV Schedule 7 Monday, October 23 Minnesota Vikings 12 Thursday, November 23 Seattle Seahawks 13 Sunday, December 3 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET FOX

