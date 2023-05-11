New York Giants schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The New York Giants were one of the most surprising teams last year during the 2022 NFL season. After winning just four games the season before, they made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs in their first year with new head coach Brian Daboll. Their breakout season changes the expectations for the Giants moving forward as they now expect to once again compete for the postseason.

Their string season also potentially changed the career path of Daniel Jones. The Giants decline to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract prior to the 2022 NFL season, resulted in him becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. A playoff birth and postseason victory earned him a brand new four-year contract to remain in New York.

The Giants also decided to place their franchise tag on superstar running back Saquon Barkley, so the core of their team will return for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. All of this has resulted in relatively high expectations this year as they look to improve on an impressive 2022 campaign.

Their path back to the playoffs will consist of eight home games and nine away games. They will face off against the NFL East twice each as usualy, while also playing the entirety of the NFC West and AFC East divisions. Their three additional opponents include the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

New York Giants Schedule 2023 and Opponents

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

Giants' full 2023 NFL schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 Sept. 10 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Oct. 29 New York Jets 1:00 PM 9 10 11 12 13 14 Dec. 11 Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ESPN 15 16 Dec. 25 Philadelphia Eagles 4:30 PM FOX 17 18

The Giants open their 2023 NFL season in a divisonal rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be played in New York and will be the first edition of Sunday Night Football this year.

New York Giants Home Schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 Sept. 10 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC 8 Oct. 29 New York Jets 1:00 PM 14 Dec. 11 Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ESPN

The Giants will serve as the home team against their hometown rivals the New York Jets. Another notable home game will come against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

New York Giants Away Schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 16 Dec. 25 Philadelphia Eagles 4:30 PM FOX

One of the most notable road games for the New York Giants during the 2023 NFL season will come against the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the NFC East last year on their way to a Super Bowl appearance. This divisional clash will take place on Christmas Day.

