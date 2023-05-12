Create

Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Schedule, Opponents and more

By Lawrence Andrew Fernandez
Modified May 12, 2023 05:12 GMT
Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers
Quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp are hoping for a healthier 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams.

What a drastic turn of events for the Los Angeles Rams. A year after winning Super Bowl LVI, they finished with a 5-12 record last season and were out of playoff contention. Injuries and poor offensive play led to their colossal downfall.

They will be coming into the 2023 NFL season facing major changes. All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner will return to the Seattle Seahawks after one year in Los Angeles. The Rams also traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, while Leonard Floyd remains a free agent.

Odell Beckham Jr. also decided not to return to the Rams, joining the Baltimore Ravens instead. Even their placekicker, Matt Gay, has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

However, opponents cannot underestimate the Rams, despite their losing record last year. Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, and Cooper Kupp are ready to lead their offense. Meanwhile, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is still a menace in the interior.

After giving up plenty of draft capital while trading for Stafford and Von Miller, the Rams are looking to stay step-by-step with the NFL’s best.

Here is the team's game schedule for 2023. Unfortunately, their dismal record last season affected their primetime draw, as they have only one primetime game in the upcoming season.

Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2023 and Opponents

WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channel
1Sunday, September 10at Seattle Seahawks4:25 pmFOX
2Sunday, September 17San Francisco 49ers4:05 pmFOX
3Monday, September 25at Cincinnati Bengals8:15 pmESPN
4Sunday, October 1at Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.FOX
5Sunday, October 8Philadelphia Eagles4:05 p.m.FOX
6Sunday, October 15Arizona Cardinals4:25 p.m.FOX
7Sunday, October 22Pittsburgh Steelers4:05 p.m.FOX
8Sunday, October 29at Dallas Cowboys1 p.m.FOX
9Sunday, November 5at Green Bay Packers1 p.m.FOX
10BYE
11Sunday, November 19Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m.CBS
12Sunday, November 26at Arizona Cardinals4:05 p.m.FOX
13Sunday, December 3Cleveland Browns4:25 p.m.FOX
14Sunday, December 10at Baltimore Ravens1 p.m.FOX
15Sunday, December 17Washington Commanders4:05 p.m.CBS
16Thursday, December 21New Orleans Saints8:15 p.m.Prime Video
17Sunday, December 31at New York Giants1 p.m.FOX
18TBDat San Francisco 49ersTBDTBD

Los Angeles Rams Home Schedule 2023

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald
Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald
WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channel
2Sunday, September 17San Francisco 49ers4:05 p.m.FOX
5Sunday, October 8Philadelphia Eagles4:05 p.m.FOX
6Sunday, October 15Arizona Cardinals4:25 p.m.FOX
7Sunday, October 22Pittsburgh Steelers4:05 p.m.FOX
11Sunday, November 19Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m.CBS
13Sunday, December 3Cleveland Browns4:25 p.m.FOX
15Sunday, December 17Washington Commanders4:05 p.m.CBS
16Thursday, December 21New Orleans Saints8:15 p.m.Prime Video

Los Angeles Rams Away Schedule 2023

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channel
1Sunday, September 10at Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m.FOX
3Monday, September 25at Cincinnati Bengals8:15 p.m.ESPN
4Sunday, October 1at Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.FOX
8Sunday, October 29at Dallas Cowboys1 p.m.FOX
9Sunday, November 5at Green Bay Packers1 p.m.FOX
12Sunday, November 26at Arizona Cardinals4:05 p.m.FOX
14Sunday, December 10at Baltimore Ravens1 p.m.FOX
17Sunday, December 31at New York Giants1 p.m.FOX
18TBDat San Francisco 49ersTBDTBD

Rams Preseason Schedule 2023

WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channel
Pre 1Saturday, August 12Los Angeles Chargers9 p.m.KABC
Pre 2Saturday, August 19Las Vegas Raiders9 p.m.KABC
Pre 3Saturday, August 26at Denver Broncos9 p.m.KABC

Rams Schedule 2023 Notes

The Rams will have more road games than home games this season. In 2023, they will be facing seven teams that participated in last year's playoffs. That count includes their division rivals San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams will have a Super Bowl LVI rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 as well. They will also host the reigning NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

NFL Research revealed that the Rams have the ninth-toughest strength of schedule for the 2023 season. Their opponents had a combined 152-133-2 slate last year.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Quick Links

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...