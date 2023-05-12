Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Schedule, Opponents and more

What a drastic turn of events for the Los Angeles Rams. A year after winning Super Bowl LVI, they finished with a 5-12 record last season and were out of playoff contention. Injuries and poor offensive play led to their colossal downfall.

They will be coming into the 2023 NFL season facing major changes. All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner will return to the Seattle Seahawks after one year in Los Angeles. The Rams also traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, while Leonard Floyd remains a free agent.

Odell Beckham Jr. also decided not to return to the Rams, joining the Baltimore Ravens instead. Even their placekicker, Matt Gay, has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, opponents cannot underestimate the Rams, despite their losing record last year. Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, and Cooper Kupp are ready to lead their offense. Meanwhile, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is still a menace in the interior.

After giving up plenty of draft capital while trading for Stafford and Von Miller, the Rams are looking to stay step-by-step with the NFL’s best.

Here is the team's game schedule for 2023. Unfortunately, their dismal record last season affected their primetime draw, as they have only one primetime game in the upcoming season.

Los Angeles Rams Schedule 2023 and Opponents

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channel 1 Sunday, September 10 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm FOX 2 Sunday, September 17 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 pm FOX 3 Monday, September 25 at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 pm ESPN 4 Sunday, October 1 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX 5 Sunday, October 8 Philadelphia Eagles 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Sunday, October 15 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Sunday, October 22 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:05 p.m. FOX 8 Sunday, October 29 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX 9 Sunday, November 5 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX 10 BYE 11 Sunday, November 19 Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Sunday, November 26 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Sunday, December 3 Cleveland Browns 4:25 p.m. FOX 14 Sunday, December 10 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. FOX 15 Sunday, December 17 Washington Commanders 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Thursday, December 21 New Orleans Saints 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 17 Sunday, December 31 at New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 18 TBD at San Francisco 49ers TBD TBD

Los Angeles Rams Home Schedule 2023

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channel 2 Sunday, September 17 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX 5 Sunday, October 8 Philadelphia Eagles 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Sunday, October 15 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Sunday, October 22 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:05 p.m. FOX 11 Sunday, November 19 Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 Sunday, December 3 Cleveland Browns 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Sunday, December 17 Washington Commanders 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Thursday, December 21 New Orleans Saints 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

Los Angeles Rams Away Schedule 2023

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channel 1 Sunday, September 10 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 3 Monday, September 25 at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Sunday, October 1 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX 8 Sunday, October 29 at Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX 9 Sunday, November 5 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX 12 Sunday, November 26 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX 14 Sunday, December 10 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. FOX 17 Sunday, December 31 at New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 18 TBD at San Francisco 49ers TBD TBD

Rams Preseason Schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channel Pre 1 Saturday, August 12 Los Angeles Chargers 9 p.m. KABC Pre 2 Saturday, August 19 Las Vegas Raiders 9 p.m. KABC Pre 3 Saturday, August 26 at Denver Broncos 9 p.m. KABC

Rams Schedule 2023 Notes

The Rams will have more road games than home games this season. In 2023, they will be facing seven teams that participated in last year's playoffs. That count includes their division rivals San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams will have a Super Bowl LVI rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 as well. They will also host the reigning NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

NFL Research revealed that the Rams have the ninth-toughest strength of schedule for the 2023 season. Their opponents had a combined 152-133-2 slate last year.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes