Indianapolis Colts Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and more

The Indianapolis Colts appear to finally be hitting the reset button. After trying for years to add an ageing veteran in search of a new home at quarterback, they finally drafted someone they can build around in Anthony Richardson. There is one caveat: he's the rawest of all the quarterback prospects this year.

That probably means that the team won't be a contender this year. They may not even start Richardson right away as he may need time to sit and learn as a backup. Either way, their schedule isn't that hard given that they were a third-place team last season. Here's who they'll play and when this year.

Indianapolis Colts schedule 2023 and opponents

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 New England Patriots (Frankfurt) NFLN 11 12 13 14 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 CBS 15 16 17 18

Indianapolis Colts home schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time Channel

The Colts will play nine home games

Naturally, all of the divisional opponents (Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans) will visit. Those teams feature three of the 2023 NFL rookie quarterback class in Richardson, Will Levis and C.J. Stroud.

Indianapolis Colts away Schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 10 New England Patriots (Frankfurt) NFLN 14 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 CBS

An oddity of the Colts' 2023 schedule:



Indy will play nine home games bc of the 17-game format, but will have just seven true away games. Colts at Patriots, remember, is technically at a neutral site (Frankfurt, Germany).



Feels like a legit advantage for the Colts.

The Colts will play the Patriots "on the road" but it will be a road game for both as it is in Germany. They have a unique schedule with nine home games and eight away games, though only seven are at an opposing team's home.

