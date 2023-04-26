There are four top quarterbacks available in the NFL Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. Richardson is the most unique prospect out there because he has incredible athleticism and the highest ceiling of all of them, but a lack of refinement and starter experience.

He could be the first pick, and other teams may be interested in trading up for him. However, ex-Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith believes Richardson is poised to be drafted too high.

Smith said on the Ballfather podcast:

"Gosh! Anthony Richardson, I like his athleticism. You know, he was a workout warrior. We've talked about what he's done at the combine, but he's only really had one full year of productivity and he's going to get over drafted, there's no doubt about it. All these guys are getting over drafted, in my opinion."

He expounded on his take:

"If you put up, you know, on the big board, for example, we talk about Bijan Robinson. You know, if you put up there as a football player, he's probably one of the top five on, you know, on the big board. But he plays a position in, he plays a position that is undervalued. And the quarterbacks get pushed up the board in some other positions, get pushed down the board. And I'm surprised at you know, I'm surprised at how much people are talking about this quarterback class when it's just that average."

From Smith's perspective, this quarterback class isn't all that good. The Carolina Panthers traded up to get a quarterback, and teams like the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and others have been tipped to do the same.

For Smith, it's not worth it- especially not for Richardson.

What team will Anthony Richardson end up on?

Anthony Richardson will probably not be the first quarterback off the board. He could possibly be the second, though. The Houston Texans are reportedly not in love with C.J. Stroud, so both could be available to the Indianapolis Colts at four.

How high will Anthony Richardson go?

Either way, Richardson probably will be and he'd be a wiser pick than Will Levis. The Colts have been linked to Richardson for a while, so unless someone trades up to third overall, the Florida prospect is likely heading to Indianapolis.

