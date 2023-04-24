2023 NFL Draft Week: 5 storylines to follow feat. Aaron Rodgers and Anthony Richardson

The 2023 NFL draft week is finally here. This weekend, draft prospects and NFL hopefuls will hear their names called and find out exactly which teams they'll be joining this upcoming season. It is one of the biggest events in football.

Several storylines are present ahead of the draft and they can all impact the draft itself. What will the Houston Texans do? Is Aaron Rodgers finally going to be traded? Will Anthony Richardson slide or be a top selection? These storylines and more will crash into each other on Thursday night. Here's what to know.

2023 NFL Draft storylines coming into play

5) Who trades up

Will a team trade up during the 2023 NFL Draft?

There's already been one major change in the draft order well before the NFL draft week. The Carolina Panthers swapped with the Chicago Bears to move up from ninth to first overall. More teams trading up in the first round is likely inevitable. At the very least, teams are going to try and trade up for a quarterback.

The Tennessee Titans very well could trade up for Anthony Richardson. The Indianapolis Colts could trade up to take whichever of Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young is left. The Houston Texans could pass on a quarterback at two and trade back up from 12 to get Will Levis.

4) The Texans' selection

The Houston Texans could take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young second overall. They could also take Will Levis. They could pass on a quarterback entirely and select Will Anderson Jr. and try to get a quarterback later in the first round. The Texans could pass on a quarterback entirely. A week before the draft, no one truly knows what Houston is poised to do with their first pick.

3) Anthony Richardson's draft spot

Which 2023 NFL Draft slot will see Anthony Richardson's name?

Anthony Richardson could go anywhere from first overall to 15th.

There's no telling where he might be selected since he's such a unique prospect. He possesses physical features and abilities that most players do not. He's also a lot more raw than other quarterbacks in this class.

The physical traits could make him a top selection, but his raw nature and lack of starting work could make him slide. It will be interesting to see which team lands him and where they take him.

2) Aaron Rodgers' trade

The clock is seriously ticking on the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, who have reportedly begun talking about a trade again. The Jets likely need to get a deal done before the 2023 NFL draft and the Packers could stand to benefit from the desperation the Jets will encounter. It will be very interesting to see how long this standoff goes and who flinches first.

1) Lamar Jackson's next team

Where will Lamar Jackson go?

Lamar Jackson remains a big domino in a draft scenario. Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, he doesn't really have an NFL team and the Baltimore Ravens don't have a quarterback. They need one badly, so if he doesn't return by then, they may look into selecting one or making a trade. If he does, they can use their picks on helping him, but that remains a very big if.

