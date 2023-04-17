The Carolina Panthers recently hosted Bryce Young for his top 30 visit. These serve as a way for top prospects to meet with teams that might select them in the NFL Draft. The team with the number one overall pick often has a lot of visits lined up and the Panthers did.

They met with Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, Zach Evans, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Charlie Jones and more. They're doing their due diligence, but they may have alerted Young to something.

Young has cancelled all his remaining visits per Tom Pelissero. The NFL reporter is stating that Young won't meet with any more potential suitors.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall. Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2.

"Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall. Young also visited the Texans, who draft No. 2."

Young only visited with the Panthers and Texans and it's unlikely he slides past both teams. It appears very likely that Frank Reich and company have found their new quarterback. That has Panthers fans salivating.

Who is going #2 to the Texans?



There is a lot of smoke that they aren’t a lock taking a qb… @JamesPalmerTV So if Bryce Young goes #1…Who is going #2 to the Texans?There is a lot of smoke that they aren’t a lock taking a qb… @TomPelissero @JamesPalmerTV So if Bryce Young goes #1…Who is going #2 to the Texans?There is a lot of smoke that they aren’t a lock taking a qb…

Many Panthers fans broke out the Photoshop to see what Young would look like in Panther blue. Not everyone is on board with Young over Stroud, but it seems that the Panthers might have made their decision.

Are the Panthers making a mistake going with Bryce Young over CJ Stroud?

Recently, the S2 test results came back and Bryce Young did pretty well and CJ Stroud did pretty poorly.

This is a test that measures a lot of cognitive abilities in quarterbacks and while it certainly isn't the be all end all, many of the top quarterbacks in the league scored highly on it.

Is Bryce Young the pick for Carolina?

Panthers owner David Tepper is a big believer in the test, so many felt that this pushed them towards Young. The latest reports seem to indicate the same thing.

Is this a mistake? Stroud boasts a significant size advantage over Young and fits the mold of all the other Reich quarterbacks.

Both of these prospects will likely be good and the Panthers like a lot of Young's attributes. He is probably the right pick for them.

