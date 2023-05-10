London NFL Games 2023: NFL announces list of teams that will play in UK next season

The NFL schedule is going to be announced this week, but a few games have already been revealed. While the majority of each team's slate has been kept under wraps, the international games have been showcased as those are among the most prominent games on the schedule.

Playing in London is a big part of the NFL now, with Roger Goodell even reportedly considering adding a team across the pond. While that might not be possible, the league is still putting a lot of games over there.

This season, there are five international games and three of them are in London. In Week 4, the first game in London will feature the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After that, the Falcons will fly home, but the Jaguars will actually stick around. Their Week 5 matchup is also in London, this time at Tottenham. They'll see the Buffalo Bills and then both teams will go home.

Adam Schefter tweeted:

Following that, the Week 6 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans will be held at Tottenham as well.

NFL Europe Games 2023: Full list of matchups

Those London and Tottenham games are not the only international games on the schedule though. The NFL has played in Mexico City and in Germany. This season, they're going back to Germany.

Alongside the aforementioned London games, there will be two matches in Frankfurt, Germany. In Week 9, the Miami Dolphins will head over to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following that match and wrapping up international play for the 2023-24 season, the Week 10 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots will also be in Frankfurt.

The New England Patriots will play overseas in 2023.

Look for the full schedule to be released this week as teams find out their travel and bye weeks. For these nine teams, they already know a small portion of their schedule.

