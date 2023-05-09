“Due to hit a massive wall” – Bill Belichick's Patriots tipped to suffer worst fate as NFL analyst rings alarm bells for Mac Jones

The New England Patriots could be in big trouble. One NFL analyst believes they could be in for their worst season in the Bill Belichick era. With teams getting a lot better around them in the already stacked AFC, the Patriots, who missed the postseason last year anyway, might be in the basement.

The New York Jets added Aaron Rodgers. Both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills were already ahead of the Patriots. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr believes this does not bode well:

"Feels like the Patriots are due to hit a massive wall in 2023. The AFC East is arguably the best it's ever been in the Bill Belichick era, with Aaron Rodgers heading to the New York Jets. Not only are the Jets playoff contenders, but the Buffalo Bills are annual Super Bowl contenders and the Miami Dolphins have a talented roster that made the playoffs last season -- and have Tua Tagovailoa back."

He continued via CBS:

"Mac Jones is a question mark, even if he has an actual offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien. New England didn't do enough to surround Jones with talent in a league where the Patriots need to score points in order to win games. The AFC is loaded with good teams and Patriots reside in the AFC East...They also play the NFC East and AFC West in 2023."

He finished by predicting a very poor season could be on the way:

"Belichick went 5-11 in his first season leading the Patriots in 2000 (.313 win percentage). If the Patriots can't score points and help out a good defense, a rare five-win season may be coming in New England."

Are the Patriots doomed this year or can they defy expectations?

Bill Belichick has his work cut out for him this year

While Mac Jones may not be a total question mark for Bill Belichick in 2023, he is most likely the worst quarterback in his own division. With a lackluster offense around him, the offense will easily be the worst in the AFC East.

Is New England in trouble?

Their defense is still top notch, but even that won't be enough. Last year, the Jets didn't score a touchdown on offense and beat the Patriots, so it could very well be a tough season.

