Top 5 most surprising selections in Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft's Round 1 is finally over. The most anticipated night in the NFL off-season has come and gone and 31 players have joined new teams (the Miami Dolphins' pick was forfeited due to tampering) after hearing their name called on draft night. There were a lot of expected picks, such as Bryce Young going first overall to the Carolina Panthers and Will Anderson Jr. being the first defender off the board.

Some picks were rather surprising, though. The draft is notoriously difficult to predict and no mock draft ever comes close to landing all the selections. Even still, some of the names called to certain teams tonight were a bit shocking. Here are the surprises from round 1.

The biggest shocks from Round 1 of the NFL Draft

5) Arizona Cardinals trading up for Paris Johnson Jr.

Offensive lineman are key to a rebuild, and especially for the Arizona Cardinals who just saw Kyler Murray suffer a torn ACL. However, they traded back with the Houston Texans to 12th overall and there's a chance Paris Johnson Jr. would have been there anyway. If he hadn't been, Broderick Jones, Darnell Wright and Peter Skoronski could have been.

4) Peter Skoronski to the Tennessee Titans

While this would ordinarily be a good pick, it seems as if the Tennessee Titans have no direction. They're selecting Peter Skoronski to protect who? They were reportedly not pleased with Malik Willis last season and reportedly mulled trading up for Anthony Richardson. With Will Levis sitting available at 11 and not having to trade up for a quarterback, this feels like a strange choice.

3) Bijan Robinson to the Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson was a top-10 selection

The modern movement suggests that selecting a running back in round one is generally a mistake. Bijan Robinson was considered the outlier to that, though. Nevertheless, the Atlanta Falcons taking him at eight overall is a shock. They have Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier to bouy the run game and using a top-10 selection on a running back is shocking.

2) Houston Texans trading up for Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. was selected third in Round 1

The Houston Texans picked second and defied many reports by not only selecting a quarterback, but by selecting C.J. Stroud. They were heavily linked to Will Anderson Jr. and many felt that he'd be their pick at two overall. He wasn't, but he was their pick. They shockingly traded back up from 12th overall to pick consecutively and take a Anderson Jr. after all.

1) Jahmyr Gibbs to the Detroit Lions

At 12th overall in Round 1, a running back (second in the class no less) should never be the pick, but that's what the Detroit Lions did. They selected Jahmyr Gibbs, which has to be the biggest surprise of the night. Not only is it poor form to take a running back in this manner, but it isn't remotely an area of need. They have David Montgomery and D'Andre Swift and need receivers and a lot of help on defense. This made no sense.

