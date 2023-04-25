C.J. Stroud, ‘best in the class’ star leading Texans’ shortlist as 2023 NFL Draft draws near (EXCLUSIVE)

There is a lot of discussion over where C.J. Stroud could go in Thursday's first round. He could go anywhere from first overall to barely in the top 10. The Texans reportedly aren't sure about him over Will Levis, but that may not be the case after all.

A source told Sportskeeda exclusively that Stroud is on top of their draft board:

"A highly placed NFL source says the Houston Texas could take C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft should the Carolina Panthers, as expected, select Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday in the 2023 NFL Draft."

The source also mentioned that an embattled defensive star could be on the Texans' radar as well:

"The other player the Texans could take is embattled defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who led the University of Georgia to back-to-back national championships."

Many pundits considered Jalen Carter the best overall player in the draft before his legal issues and red flags began to arise.

The talent is there and the Texans just hired a defensive coordinator as their new head coach in Demeco Ryans. Could they opt to wait on a quarterback (either until 12th overall or in 2024) and go defense first or will they land Stroud?

What teams might be interested in C.J. Stroud?

Being a top draft prospect at quarterback has its perks, and it means that C.J. Stroud is a popular figure for NFL teams. Anyone picking in the top 10 is interested in him if he falls or if they trade up.

Where will C.J. Stroud go?

The Texans remain the most likely team to take him, even if they say they're interested in Will Levis or a defender. Stroud could also go to the Indianapolis Colts at fourth overall if he slides.

If he slides even further, the Seattle Seahawks (5th), Detroit Lions (6th), Las Vegas Raiders (7th) or Atlanta Falcons (8th) could select him.

There's also a possibility that two teams trade down- the Texans or the Arizona Cardinals. If he's there at three, expect teams like those mentioned above to call the Cardinals about a swap.

If the Texans opt to move down, expect whoever takes their pick to look long and hard at Stroud.

