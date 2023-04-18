5 teams that should be on the phone with Texans about #2 pick ft. Raiders

The Houston Texans need a quarterback but are not sold on one of the top prospects. Reports suggest they could take a defensive stud like Will Anderson Jr. there instead of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. That would leave other quarterback-needy teams in a good spot.

Since the Arizona Cardinals don't need a quarterback, that could mean that only one of the top four quarterback prospects is gone when the Indianapolis Colts get on the clock. It also means that the second overall pick is extremely valuable now. The Texans have reportedly received a lot of calls for it. Who should be calling them up?

NFL teams that need to make a move for the Texans' number two pick

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield feels like more of a stopgap than anything for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's not their future and the Buccaneers aren't set up well for the future. Sacrificing assets to move all the way from 19th to 2nd overall might not be the best idea, but to be able to get a quarterback for the future, it might be worth it.

Ideally, they'd trade to the Cardinals pick and select Richardson and let him develop behind Mayfield for a bit. However, moving to two and getting Stroud is a great situation, too.

4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Could the Steelers move on from Kenny Pickett in this draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers do have Kenny Pickett on the roster, but he hardly inspired the fan base last season. It might be too early to give up on him, but to move up by packaging Pickett and picks might be a good scenario for both teams. The Texans can see what Pickett has for them and whether or not he can be their future and the Steelers can get a better, more polished prospect.

3) Las Vegas Raiders

While the Las Vegas Raiders did just sign Jimmy Garoppolo, that shouldn't stop them from looking into moving up from the seventh pick. Garoppolo is on a three-year deal, but he hardly looks like the quarterback of the Raiders future. Moving up from seven to two wouldn't require as much capital and it could give the Raiders the chance to mold Stroud, Levis or Richardson behind Garoppolo.

2) Tennessee Titans

Will the Titans pivot away from Malik Willis in 2023 draft?

The Tennessee Titans are probably the most likely team to trade up. At 11, they pick too low to really land an impact quarterback, but with picks like the Texans' second overall available, they can find one.

They're reportedly dissuaded with Malik Willis after last year, and Stroud, Richardson and Levis represent better options. Expect them to trade up, and they just might go all in with Houston to get their pick of prospects.

1) Atlanta Falcons

Could the Falcons trade with the Texans?

The Atlanta Falcons moved on from Marcus Mariota and signed Taylor Heinicke. They also have Desmond Ridder from last year's third round. However, none of that should stand in the way of them theoretically landing the quarterback of the future. The jury's out on Ridder for now and Heinicke is a high-end backup. Stroud, Richardson or even Levis could be their starter now and in the future.

