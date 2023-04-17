Could Raiders lose Josh Jacobs? LV facing huge problem with superstar RB holding off on contract

The Las Vegas Raiders could lose Josh Jacobs. After a career year, they signed him to the franchise tag to keep him for one more season at a lower salary. However, he hasn't signed the tender and is unlikely to report for the first stage of the offseason programs.

Jacobs turned in an excellent effort for a poor Raiders team last year and the franchise hasn't been able to sign him to a long-term deal. He now appears ready to hold out for a more desirable contract.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



They join Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley as franchise players expected to be absent as players return to work today. #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and #Jaguars TE Evan Engram haven’t signed their franchise tenders and won’t report for voluntary offseason programs today, per sources.They join Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley as franchise players expected to be absent as players return to work today. #Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and #Jaguars TE Evan Engram haven’t signed their franchise tenders and won’t report for voluntary offseason programs today, per sources.They join Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley as franchise players expected to be absent as players return to work today.

Pelissero tweeted:

In his contract year, the running back was arguably the best in the entire NFL. He was a bright spot for an otherwise pretty disappointing Raiders team. Understandably, he wants the contract that he earned, but the Raiders are hesitant to do that just yet.

The franchise tag is often used as a placeholder for a long-term contract, or as a way for teams to hold onto players one more season before they leave in free agency.

For Jacobs, it looks like he's interpreting it as the latter and is prepared to hold out until the Raiders sign him to a better deal.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders sign Josh Jacobs to a long-term deal?

Modern thinking in the NFL says that a running back is only as good as the line in front of him with very few exceptions. That's why teams are so hesitant to draft them early and hesitant to pay them a massive, second contract.

For Josh Jacobs, if he was so good last year, a replacement could in theory be pretty good, too.

That could be from the draft (Bijan Robinson, perhaps) or via free agency or in-house. Either way, this would be a lot cheaper than signing Jacobs for what he wants and probably earned.

Could Bijan Robinson replace Josh Jacobs?

As a result, this stalemate may not end until after the draft when the Raiders either have or have not drafted his replacement.

