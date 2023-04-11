Mel Kiper’s 2023 mock draft: Analyst predicts surprising team to pull off massive trade and draft Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is one of the most interesting draft prospects out there, and ESPN analyst Mel Kiper believes a team may trade up for him.

There are quite a few quarterback-needy teams drafting early, but many of them won't see one of the four top prospects fall to them.

Richardson, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and even Will Levis could all be gone by the time the 10th pick rolls around. That leaves teams like the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and others on the outside looking in.

Kiper believes Tennessee could be the team to take a gamble and trade up all the way to the third pick. The Arizona Cardinals' pick is highly sought after, and they've reportedly received a lot of inquiries.

ESPN analyst believes Anthony Richardson could be the Titans' next quarterback

The ESPN analyst believes the Titans will be the ones to nab that pick and use it on Anthony Richardson. He said on ESPN:

"The 6-foot-4 Richardson might have the highest ceiling of any prospect in this class. If he puts together all of his tools and isn't rushed into being the guy in Week 1, he could be a star. It's a big 'if,' though, because he was extremely inconsistent as a passer in college and has a ways to go to clean up his mechanics.

"Now, the hope for Tennessee is that it can coach him up, unlock some of those traits and let him show his dual-threat ability. And it could sit him behind Tannehill in Year 1."

Will the Titans go all in on Anthony Richardson?

He added that it's vital that the Titans give him time to develop on the bench:

"As we saw last season when Tannehill got injured, though, Willis was forced to step in, and there's no doubt it hurt his development. Willis wasn't ready to play. Richardson needs time as well, and I hope whichever team takes him understands that."

However, as Kiper pointed out, they have Malik Willis in the backup department. When Ryan Tannehill leaves, the idea is that Willis will be ready to start. Even though he was just a third-round pick, do they already want to give up on him?

Anthony Richardson is promising, but he needs to develop just like Willis. Neither is a current starter in a perfect scenario, so do the Titans really want to try that again this year?

