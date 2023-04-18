5 biggest eye-opening moves on Peter Schrager’s 2023 NFL mock draft ft. Chiefs pick for Patrick Mahomes help

Peter Schrager's latest NFL mock draft is here. He has once again detailed what he believes will happen in the opening round of the draft this year. While some picks are pretty safe (like Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers), he took a few bold swings.

Teams are inclined to make big decisions, which is what this NFL mock draft suggests. However, some of these are just plain surprising. Here are the biggest shocks from the NFL analyst's latest mock.

Peter Schrager's shocking picks in latest NFL mock draft

5) Quentin Johnston to Chiefs at 31

Quentin Johnston to the Chiefs in the latest NFL mock draft

Picking Quentin Johnston would be a solid move for the Kansas City Chiefs to close out the round. It's just not as likely that he'll even be there. Johnston isn't considered the best wide receiver in the draft, but he very well may be long gone before the Chiefs get the chance. Mahomes does need a wide receiver, but it might require a trade up to get Johnston or another of the first-round wide receivers.

4) Ravens selecting offensive line

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot of holes on their roster, especially if they can't retain Lamar Jackson. Going with an offensive lineman like Darnell Wright doesn't feel like the smartest move. Even with the Odell Beckham Jr. signing, the Ravens need skill position players. Quentin Johnston would be a better pick at 22 than Wright, who some analysts aren't sure is a first-round pick or not.

3) Colts trading up for CJ Stroud

The Indianapolis Colts are likely going to select a quarterback fourth overall. Whoever remains out of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud or Anthony Richardson (or even Will Levis if somehow all three are gone) will likely be their pick.

The idea that they'd trade up to two (Schrager says they'd deal DeForest Buckner and their fourth overall pick) just to ensure they get Stroud seems foolish. There's no guarantee the Houston Texans even take a quarterback and the Arizona Cardinals won't either. Indianapolis could possibly wait and get Stroud fourth.

2) Bijan Robinson going top 10

Bijan Robinson going 10th is shocking

Conventional wisdom says that running backs aren't first-round picks. They're only as good as the offensive line in front of them, so don't waste a high pick on someone. While Bijan Robinson is arguably one of the best running back prospects in a long while, a top 10 selection like Schrager's NFL mock draft has is crazy.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost Miles Sanders, but Boston Scott is more than capable of stepping into that role. Drafting Robinson instead would be a waste of the 10th pick.

1) Hendon Hooker going in the first-round

Is Hendon Hooker a first-round pick?

There are a lot of teams that need quarterbacks and not a lot of valid prospects. Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis are considered first-round prospects. Hendon Hooker is not. The Titans do need a quarterback, but continuing to try and develop Malik Willis is smarter than using the 11th pick on Hooker. There's a chance Richardson or Levis falls. If they do, Tennessee can go after them, but Hooker is not really a first-round player like this NFL mock draft would suggest.

