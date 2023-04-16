NFL Draft: 5 undrafted QB prospects who went on to be superstars in NFL

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, many teams are preparing their draft boards. Top prospects will be watched closely and later rounds will have teams attempting to find a diamond in the rough. All seven rounds have proven to be very important.

However, those aren't the only players out there. A lot will go undrafted and be signed to a team with a very long shot at making the roster. Some of them, however, will go on to be stars. Even at quarterback, where a few UDFAs have gone on to become superstars.

The best quarterbacks who weren't selected in their NFL Draft

5) Jake Delhomme

Is Jake Delhomme a Hall of Famer? No, but it's very difficult to sign future Hall of Famers as undrafted rookies, especially at such a valuable position. Still, Delhomme was an excellent quarterback for the Carolina Panthers and he put on a show in a losing effort in Super Bowl XXXVIII. He was also a Pro Bowler during his career.

4) Jeff Garcia

Jeff Garcia was an UDFA

A four-time Pro Bowler, Jeff Garcia was an excellent find after the 1999 NFL Draft finished. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers- a team he would spend five seasons with. He accumulated a lot of stellar statistics and would go on to easily be one of the best UDFA finds of all time.

3) Tony Romo

Tony Romo went undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft

Tony Romo might be the most notable UDFA quarterback of all time. He played for the Dallas Cowboys, which only helps his fame, but he was also one of the league's best for a long time. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and had a stellar career. Had he been a starter the entire team, his numbers might look even better.

2) Warren Moon

Warren Moon went undrafted in the 1984 NFL Draft

One of the first notable black quarterbacks, Warren Moon actually went undrafted. That proved to be a huge mistake by all 32 teams- the Houston Oilers passed on him several times before signing him after the draft. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Hall of Famer, so NFL draft boards were missing a glaring presence in 1984. He has almost 50,000 career passing yards to his name.

1) Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner may not just be one of the best undrafted quarterbacks of all time. He might actually be the best undrafted free agents of all time. The legendary quarterback is a Hall of Famer, two-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, two-time MVP and many other things. He was a legend for the Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams and even had a movie made about him.

