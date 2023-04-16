Brett Favre lawsuit: Former Packers QB makes life more difficult for Pat McAfee with new allegations

The Brett Favre vs. Pat McAfee saga is far from over.

McAfee was one of several media personalities that reported on the Favre welfare scandal, and the former NFL quarterback is hitting back at some of them. A new twist in the case might make life more challenging for the podcast star.

Favre filed an amended suit with seven new paragraphs on "actual malice" allegations and more against McAfee. The podcaster and NFL talk show host is being accused of knowingly spreading lies against the former quarterback.

Daniel Wallach @WALLACHLEGAL BREAKING: Brett Favre files amended defamation lawsuit vs. Pat McAfee, adds 7 new paragraphs of “actual malice” allegations, and says McAfee knows the statements are false “because the lie is the point” and “helps McAfee accumulate more social media views, likes, and followers.” BREAKING: Brett Favre files amended defamation lawsuit vs. Pat McAfee, adds 7 new paragraphs of “actual malice” allegations, and says McAfee knows the statements are false “because the lie is the point” and “helps McAfee accumulate more social media views, likes, and followers.” https://t.co/Q4QAbAmQSS

He's alleging that McAfee knows he is lying and is doing so continuously because that's the point. Lying, according to Favre's suit, is what helps grow McAfee's audience and gets him more famous.

Part of the suit reads:

“McAfee knew that—or had a high degree of awareness of the fact that—he had no basis for his false statements that Favre had stolen money from poor people. No media report or anything or anyone else had stated that Favre had stolen any money from anyone. In fact, many of those same reports stated that criminal charges had been brought against certain of the defendants—but not against Favre.”

Brett Favre has been in hot water over the entire situation, but it would go a long way towards improving public opinion of him if it were proven that McAfee and others lied.

Can Brett Favre win his lawsit against Pat McAfee?

Brett Favre's new suit went on to say:

“When McAfee uttered his statements that Favre had stolen money from poor people, McAfee therefore was not aware and could not have been aware of any media reports, government documents, or court filings stating that Favre had stolen money from poor people or had committed any other crime—because no such reports, documents, or filings existed.”

While proving actual malice is very difficult, it's very difficult to prove that someone knowingly lied and was not just misinformed or ignorant in the court of law is even more difficult.

Brett Favre is in a legal battle with Pat McAfee

Still, Favre and his legal team are coming after McAfee with an incredibly detailed suit. There seems to be no end in sight for either party at the moment.

