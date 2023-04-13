Anthony Richardson could be one of the top selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. Even if he doesn't pan out like a team hopes, that rookie contract will set him up nicely.

It's life-changing money for so many players and they often use it for different things. For Richardson, the money will be about improving the lives of himself, his mother, and his brother.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the Player's Tribune, that's been the core unit for most of the NFL hopeful's life:

"It’s basically always been me, my younger brother, Corey, and my mom. And the way I grew up, we didn’t always have it, you know what I’m saying? Sometimes we didn’t have food to eat. Didn’t have new clothes, had to wash the ones we did have in the sink. Didn’t always have the best apartment. But my mom always worked for everything. Didn’t question it, didn’t complain."

He continued via the Player's Tribune:

"She just did what she had to do. So I’ll say this: I might not have gone to as many camps as other guys at this position, but not everybody had a mom like mine. Not everybody had to learn them lessons the way I did, through watching her. And I’m glad that’s the life I got dealt, the one God gave me, because it’s made me who I am today. It put something different inside of me."

He finished by saying that this is what drives him to be a better player and to make a better life for himself and his family:

"It’s given me a different drive and a different vision. I didn’t want my mom to have to struggle anymore, and I definitely didn’t want my little brother to have to have the same life I did growing up."

Will Richardson go as early as many analysts think he can and earn that huge contract?

Who will draft Anthony Richardson?

Anthony Richardson shot up the draft boards after an unbelievable Combine. His physical tools rival any player in the draft and make him one of the most interesting prospects out there.

Who will draft Anthony Richardson?

The Carolina Panthers (1), Houston Texans (2), Indianapolis Colts (4), Las Vegas Raiders (7) and Atlanta Falcons (8) could all take him. The most likely landing spot, however, is with the Colts at fourth overall. It will likely be between him and Will Levis at that spot.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes