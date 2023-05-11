Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV, Schedule, Opponents and more

Create

The Jacksonville Jaguars emerged as an AFC contender last season. They won the AFC South, finishing the regular season 9-8. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense picked up a playoff victory and challenged the Chiefs in the divisional round, losing 27-20.

They'll be looking to repeat as division champions this season and make a run at the Super Bowl. They'll get the addition of Calvin Ridley on offense and drafted OT Anton Harrison in the first round.

Here's a look at who the Jaguars will play this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and 2023 opponents

The Jaguars will have their standard six games against their three division opponents - the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts. They will also play in London this year and will be the first team in NFL history to play there twice in one season.

The Jaguars have the 23rd most difficult schedule. There opponents record was 135-148-4 in ‘22. A .477 win percentage

Jacksonville Jaguars home schedule 2023

WeekDateOpponentTimeChannel
4Oct. 1Atlanta Falcons9:30 a.m. ETESPN+

The Jaguars will have one home London game. They'll host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. They will also host their division rivals (Titans, Texans, Colts) this season at home.

NFL’s 2024 International Schedule:🏈Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London.🏈Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham.🏈Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham.🏈Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt.🏈Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt.

Jacksonville Jaguars away schedule 2023

WeekDateOpponentTime Channel
5Oct. 8Buffalo Bills 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network

The second of the two Jaguars London games will be played against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills will be the home team, with the Jags being the visitors. They will also visit their division rivals (Titans, Colts, Texans) on the road, away this season.

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May 11, at 8:00 PM ET. This article will be updated once the full schedule is released.

