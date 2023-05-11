Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars emerged as an AFC contender last season. They won the AFC South, finishing the regular season 9-8. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense picked up a playoff victory and challenged the Chiefs in the divisional round, losing 27-20.

They'll be looking to repeat as division champions this season and make a run at the Super Bowl. They'll get the addition of Calvin Ridley on offense and drafted OT Anton Harrison in the first round.

Here's a look at who the Jaguars will play this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and 2023 opponents

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jaguars v Chiefs

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 2 3 4 Oct. 1 Atlanta Falcons 9:30 a.m. ET ESPN+ 5 Oct. 8 Buffalo Bills 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

The Jaguars will have their standard six games against their three division opponents - the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts. They will also play in London this year and will be the first team in NFL history to play there twice in one season.

Rick Ballou @Ballou1010xl The Jaguars have the 23rd most difficult schedule. There opponents record was 135-148-4 in ‘22. A .477 win percentage The Jaguars have the 23rd most difficult schedule. There opponents record was 135-148-4 in ‘22. A .477 win percentage

Jacksonville Jaguars home schedule 2023

Titans v Jaguars

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 4 Oct. 1 Atlanta Falcons 9:30 a.m. ET ESPN+

The Jaguars will have one home London game. They'll host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. They will also host their division rivals (Titans, Texans, Colts) this season at home.

Jacksonville Jaguars away schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 5 Oct. 8 Buffalo Bills 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network

The second of the two Jaguars London games will be played against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills will be the home team, with the Jags being the visitors. They will also visit their division rivals (Titans, Colts, Texans) on the road, away this season.

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May 11, at 8:00 PM ET. This article will be updated once the full schedule is released.

