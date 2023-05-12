Tennessee Titans Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Tennessee Titans are entering a crossroads in 2023. Four seasons ago, they had a breakthrough run when they defeated the defending champion New England Patriots and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens made their first AFC Championship Game since 2002, but since then they have failed to replicate that momentum.

The most painful instance would be last year, when the Titans were dominating the AFC South at 7-3, only to lose their next seven games and miss the playoffs. And with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, the two men responsible for this momentous wave of success, about to play out their respective contracts, it could mean the end of an era.

However, that does not mean the Titans are ill-equipped for the future. They have quarterback prospect Will Levis waiting in the wings, as well as a budding young offensive core led by sophomore receiver Treylon Burks.

With those players at the helm, 2023 could mark the beginning of a new era in Nashville.

Tennessee Titans 2023 schedule and opponents

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 September 10 at NO 1 p.m. ET CBS 2 September 17 vs. LAC 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 September 24 at CLE 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 October 1 vs. CIN 1 p.m. ET Fox 5 October 8 at IND 1 p.m. ET CBS 6 October 15 (in London) vs. BAL 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network 7 N/A Bye week ------------------- --------------- 8 October 29 vs. ATL 1 p.m. ET CBS 9 November 2 at PIT 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Prime Video 10 November 12 at TB 1 p.m. ET CBS 11 November 19 at JAX 1 p.m. ET CBS 12 November 26 vs. CAR 1 p.m. ET Fox 13 December 3 vs. IND 1 p.m. ET CBS 14 December 11 at MIA 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 15 December 17 vs. HOU 1 p.m. ET CBS 16 December 24 vs. SEA 1 p.m. ET CBS 17 December 31 at HOU 1 p.m. ET Fox 18 January 7 (provisional) vs. JAX TBD TBD

Tennessee Titans 2023 Home Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time Network 2 September 17 LAC 1 PM ET CBS 4 October 1 CIN 1 PM ET FOX 8 October 29 ATL 1 PM ET CBS 12 November 26 CAR 1 PM ET CBS 13 December 3 IND 1 PM ET CBS 15 December 17 HOU 1 PM ET CBS 16 December 24 SEA 1 PM ET CBS 18 January 7 JAX TBA TBA

Tennessee Titans 2023 Away Schedule 2023:

Week Date Opponent Time Network 1 September 10 NO 1 PM ET CBS 3 September 24 CLE 1 PM ET CBS 5 October 8 IND 1 PM ET CBS 6 October 15 (in London) BAL 9:30 AM ET NFL Network 9 November 2 PIT 8:15 PM ET Amazon Prime 10 November 12 TB 1 PM ET CBS 11 November 19 JAX 1 PM ET CBS 14 December 11 MIA 8:15 PM ET ESPN 17 December 31 HOU 1 PM ET FOX

The Titans will play an International Series game against the Baltimore Ravens at London's Wembley Stadium on October 15.

