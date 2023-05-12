Create

Tennessee Titans Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 12, 2023 02:24 GMT
Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are each entering the last year of their contract
The Tennessee Titans are entering a crossroads in 2023. Four seasons ago, they had a breakthrough run when they defeated the defending champion New England Patriots and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens made their first AFC Championship Game since 2002, but since then they have failed to replicate that momentum.

The most painful instance would be last year, when the Titans were dominating the AFC South at 7-3, only to lose their next seven games and miss the playoffs. And with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, the two men responsible for this momentous wave of success, about to play out their respective contracts, it could mean the end of an era.

However, that does not mean the Titans are ill-equipped for the future. They have quarterback prospect Will Levis waiting in the wings, as well as a budding young offensive core led by sophomore receiver Treylon Burks.

With those players at the helm, 2023 could mark the beginning of a new era in Nashville.

Tennessee Titans 2023 schedule and opponents

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1September 10at NO1 p.m. ETCBS
2September 17vs. LAC1 p.m. ETCBS
3September 24at CLE1 p.m. ETCBS
4October 1vs. CIN1 p.m. ETFox
5October 8at IND1 p.m. ETCBS
6October 15 (in London)vs. BAL9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
7N/ABye week----------------------------------
8October 29vs. ATL1 p.m. ETCBS
9November 2at PIT8:15 p.m. ETAmazon Prime Video
10November 12at TB1 p.m. ETCBS
11November 19at JAX1 p.m. ETCBS
12November 26vs. CAR1 p.m. ETFox
13December 3vs. IND1 p.m. ETCBS
14December 11at MIA8:15 p.m. ETESPN
15December 17vs. HOU1 p.m. ETCBS
16December 24vs. SEA1 p.m. ET

CBS

17December 31at HOU1 p.m. ETFox
18January 7 (provisional)vs. JAXTBDTBD

Tennessee Titans 2023 Home Schedule 2023:

WeekDateOpponentTimeNetwork
2September 17LAC1 PM ETCBS
4October 1CIN1 PM ETFOX
8October 29ATL1 PM ETCBS
12November 26CAR1 PM ETCBS
13December 3IND1 PM ETCBS
15December 17HOU1 PM ETCBS
16December 24 SEA1 PM ETCBS
18January 7JAXTBATBA

Tennessee Titans 2023 Away Schedule 2023:

WeekDateOpponentTimeNetwork
1September 10NO1 PM ETCBS
3September 24CLE1 PM ETCBS
5October 8IND1 PM ETCBS
6October 15 (in London)BAL9:30 AM ETNFL Network
9November 2PIT8:15 PM ETAmazon Prime
10November 12TB1 PM ETCBS
11November 19JAX1 PM ETCBS
14December 11MIA8:15 PM ETESPN
17December 31HOU1 PM ETFOX

The Titans will play an International Series game against the Baltimore Ravens at London's Wembley Stadium on October 15.

