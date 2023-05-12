Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Schedule, Opponents and more

The Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs last season with a 10-7 record, breaking a three-year postseason drought. Unfortunately, they lost their Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite leading 27-7 at halftime.

They will enter the 2023 NFL season with a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. Moor has brought in Dogg Nussmeier, who will serve as Chargers quarterbacks coach. Derrick Ansley will also take over from Renaldo Hill as defensive coordinator.

Aside from those changes, everything in the Chargers organization remains the same. Brandon Staley will enter his third season as head coach. Meanwhile, Tom Telesco will continue to find ways to improve the roster as general manager.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They brought in linebacker Eric Kendricks and tackle Trey Pipkins in free agency. The Chargers also drafted wide receiver Quentin Johnston and linebacker Tui Tuipulotu.

However, their success will heavily depend on Justin Herbert’s performances. He will be in charge of an offense featuring Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. They also have playmakers like Corey Linsley and Rashawn Slater on the offensive line.

Meanwhile, the Chargers' defense will be anchored by Joey Bosa, who is raring for a bounce-back season after playing only five games in 2022. Joining him in stopping opponents are Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., and Derwin James.

Their upcoming campaign won’t be easy for the Chargers because they are playing in one of the toughest NFL divisions. Competing against teams that made last year’s playoffs calls for exciting matches.

Therefore, here is the Chargers' schedule for 2023. In a nutshell, they will have six primetime games, including a Thursday Night Football encounter.

Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 2023 and Opponents

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channel 1 Sunday, September 10 Miami Dolphins 4:25 pm CBS 2 Sunday, September 17 at Tennessee Titans 1 pm CBS 3 Sunday, September 24 at Minnesota Vikings 1 pm FOX 4 Sunday, October 1 Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 pm CBS 5 Sunday, October 8 BYE WEEK 6 Monday, October 16 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 pm ESPN 7 Sunday, October 22 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 pm CBS 8 Sunday, October 29 Chicago Bears 8:20 pm NBC* 9 Monday, November 6 at New York Jets 8:15 pm ESPN 10 Sunday, November 12 Detroit Lions 4:05 pm CBS 11 Sunday, November 19 at Green Bay Packers 1 pm FOX 12 Sunday, November 26 Baltimore Ravens 8:20 pm NBC* 13 Sunday, December 3 at New England Patriots 1 pm CBS 14 Sunday, December 10 Denver Broncos 4;25 pm CBS 15 Thursday, December 14 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 pm Prime Video 16 Saturday, December 23 Buffalo Bills 8 pm Peacock (NBC) 17 Sunday, December 31 at Denver Broncos 4:25 pm CBS 18 TBD Kansas City Chiefs TBD TBD*

*Select games are subject to change due to flex scheduling. Week 18 games TBD.

Los Angeles Chargers Home Schedule 2023

AFC Wild Card Round - Chargers v Jaguars

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sunday, September 10 Miami Dolphins 4:25 pm CBS 4 Sunday, October 1 Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 pm CBS 6 Monday, October 16 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 pm ESPN 8 Sunday, October 29 Chicago Bears 8:20 pm NBC* 10 Sunday, November 12 Detroit Lions 4:05 pm CBS 12 Sunday, November 26 Baltimore Ravens 8:20 pm NBC* 14 Sunday, December 10 Denver Broncos 4:25 pm CBS 16 Sunday, December 23 Buffalo Bills 8 pm Peacock (NBC) 18 TBD Kansas City Chiefs TBD TBD*

Los Angeles Chargers Away Schedule 2023

Battle of Los Angeles - Rams v Chargers

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channel 2 Sunday, September 17 at Tennessee Titans 1 pm CBS 3 Sunday, September 24 at Minnesota Vikings 1 pm FOX 7 Sunday, October 22 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 pm CBS 9 Monday, November 6 at New York Jets 8:15 pm ESPN 11 Sunday, November 19 at Green Bay Packers 1 pm FOX 13 Sunday, December 3 at New England Patriots 1 pm CBS 15 Thursday, December 14 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 pm Prime Video 17 Sunday, December 31 at Denver Broncos 4:25 pm CBS

Chargers Preseason Schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channel Pre 1 Saturday, August 12 at Los Angeles Rams 9 pm CBS LA/Estrella Pre 2 Sunday, August 20 New Orleans Saints 7:05 pm CBS LA/Estrella Pre 3 TBD at San Francisco 49ers TBD CBS LA/Estrella

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes