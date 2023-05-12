Create

Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Schedule, Opponents and more

By Lawrence Andrew Fernandez
Modified May 12, 2023 04:08 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Quarterback Justin Herbert will once again lead the Los Angeles Chargers offense.

The Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs last season with a 10-7 record, breaking a three-year postseason drought. Unfortunately, they lost their Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite leading 27-7 at halftime.

They will enter the 2023 NFL season with a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. Moor has brought in Dogg Nussmeier, who will serve as Chargers quarterbacks coach. Derrick Ansley will also take over from Renaldo Hill as defensive coordinator.

Aside from those changes, everything in the Chargers organization remains the same. Brandon Staley will enter his third season as head coach. Meanwhile, Tom Telesco will continue to find ways to improve the roster as general manager.

They brought in linebacker Eric Kendricks and tackle Trey Pipkins in free agency. The Chargers also drafted wide receiver Quentin Johnston and linebacker Tui Tuipulotu.

However, their success will heavily depend on Justin Herbert’s performances. He will be in charge of an offense featuring Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. They also have playmakers like Corey Linsley and Rashawn Slater on the offensive line.

Meanwhile, the Chargers' defense will be anchored by Joey Bosa, who is raring for a bounce-back season after playing only five games in 2022. Joining him in stopping opponents are Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., and Derwin James.

Their upcoming campaign won’t be easy for the Chargers because they are playing in one of the toughest NFL divisions. Competing against teams that made last year’s playoffs calls for exciting matches.

Therefore, here is the Chargers' schedule for 2023. In a nutshell, they will have six primetime games, including a Thursday Night Football encounter.

Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 2023 and Opponents

WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channel
1Sunday, September 10Miami Dolphins4:25 pmCBS
2Sunday, September 17at Tennessee Titans1 pmCBS
3Sunday, September 24at Minnesota Vikings1 pmFOX
4Sunday, October 1Las Vegas Raiders4:05 pmCBS
5Sunday, October 8BYE WEEK
6Monday, October 16Dallas Cowboys8:15 pmESPN
7Sunday, October 22at Kansas City Chiefs4:25 pmCBS
8Sunday, October 29Chicago Bears8:20 pmNBC*
9Monday, November 6at New York Jets8:15 pmESPN
10Sunday, November 12Detroit Lions4:05 pmCBS
11Sunday, November 19at Green Bay Packers1 pmFOX
12Sunday, November 26Baltimore Ravens8:20 pmNBC*
13Sunday, December 3at New England Patriots1 pmCBS
14Sunday, December 10Denver Broncos4;25 pmCBS
15Thursday, December 14at Las Vegas Raiders8:15 pmPrime Video
16Saturday, December 23Buffalo Bills8 pmPeacock (NBC)
17Sunday, December 31at Denver Broncos4:25 pmCBS
18TBDKansas City ChiefsTBDTBD*

*Select games are subject to change due to flex scheduling. Week 18 games TBD.

Los Angeles Chargers Home Schedule 2023

AFC Wild Card Round - Chargers v Jaguars
WeekDateOpponentTimeTV Channel
1Sunday, September 10Miami Dolphins4:25 pmCBS
4Sunday, October 1Las Vegas Raiders4:05 pmCBS
6Monday, October 16Dallas Cowboys8:15 pmESPN
8Sunday, October 29Chicago Bears8:20 pmNBC*
10Sunday, November 12Detroit Lions4:05 pmCBS
12Sunday, November 26Baltimore Ravens8:20 pmNBC*
14Sunday, December 10Denver Broncos4:25 pmCBS
16Sunday, December 23Buffalo Bills8 pmPeacock (NBC)
18TBDKansas City ChiefsTBDTBD*

Los Angeles Chargers Away Schedule 2023

Battle of Los Angeles - Rams v Chargers
WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channel
2Sunday, September 17at Tennessee Titans1 pmCBS
3Sunday, September 24at Minnesota Vikings1 pmFOX
7Sunday, October 22at Kansas City Chiefs4:25 pmCBS
9Monday, November 6at New York Jets8:15 pmESPN
11Sunday, November 19at Green Bay Packers1 pmFOX
13Sunday, December 3at New England Patriots1 pmCBS
15Thursday, December 14at Las Vegas Raiders8:15 pmPrime Video
17Sunday, December 31at Denver Broncos4:25 pmCBS

Chargers Preseason Schedule 2023

WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channel
Pre 1Saturday, August 12at Los Angeles Rams9 pmCBS LA/Estrella
Pre 2Sunday, August 20New Orleans Saints7:05 pmCBS LA/Estrella
Pre 3TBDat San Francisco 49ersTBDCBS LA/Estrella

