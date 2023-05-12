Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, TV Schedule, Opponents and more

The Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs last season with a 10-7 record, breaking a three-year postseason drought. Unfortunately, they lost their Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite leading 27-7 at halftime.
They will enter the 2023 NFL season with a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. Moor has brought in Dogg Nussmeier, who will serve as Chargers quarterbacks coach. Derrick Ansley will also take over from Renaldo Hill as defensive coordinator.
Aside from those changes, everything in the Chargers organization remains the same. Brandon Staley will enter his third season as head coach. Meanwhile, Tom Telesco will continue to find ways to improve the roster as general manager.
They brought in linebacker Eric Kendricks and tackle Trey Pipkins in free agency. The Chargers also drafted wide receiver Quentin Johnston and linebacker Tui Tuipulotu.
However, their success will heavily depend on Justin Herbert’s performances. He will be in charge of an offense featuring Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. They also have playmakers like Corey Linsley and Rashawn Slater on the offensive line.
Meanwhile, the Chargers' defense will be anchored by Joey Bosa, who is raring for a bounce-back season after playing only five games in 2022. Joining him in stopping opponents are Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., and Derwin James.
Their upcoming campaign won’t be easy for the Chargers because they are playing in one of the toughest NFL divisions. Competing against teams that made last year’s playoffs calls for exciting matches.
Therefore, here is the Chargers' schedule for 2023. In a nutshell, they will have six primetime games, including a Thursday Night Football encounter.
Los Angeles Chargers Schedule 2023 and Opponents
*Select games are subject to change due to flex scheduling. Week 18 games TBD.
Los Angeles Chargers Home Schedule 2023
Los Angeles Chargers Away Schedule 2023
Chargers Preseason Schedule 2023
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator