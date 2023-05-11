Denver Broncos Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

Russell Wilson and the Denver Bronocs will look to bounceback in the 2023 NFL season after a disastrous outing last year. With the hiring of Sean Payton, the franchise will look to get back to winning ways. Here is how the Broncos' schedule for the 2023 season stands.

Denver Broncos Schedule 2023 and Opponents

Denver Broncos Home Schedule 2023

Russell Wilson and Sean Payton will take on the following teams at home in Denver for the 2023 NFL season - Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Washington Commanders.

The Denver Broncos will visit - Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, in the 2023 NFL season.

Denver Broncos 2023 Season Outlook

Prior to the 2022 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos made a lot of noise, primarily due to the signing of the Super Bowl XLVIII winner, Russell Wilson, from Seattle. The Broncos made a huge investment by trading for the star QB in exchange for multiple players and picks.

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Broncos received:

QB Russell Wilson

2022 fourth-round pick

Seahawks received:

QB Drew Lock

DT Shelby Harris

TE Noah Fant

2022 first-round pick

2022 second-round pick

2022 fifth-round pick

2023 first-round pick

2023 second-round pick

The further extended the QB for a five-year, $245 million contract. But it didn't quite turnout the way anyone expected it to. They finished the season with a 5-12 losing record. Russell Wilson had a year to forget, throwing for over 3500 yards with 16 touchdowns and a whooping 11 interceptions. The Broncos fired HC Nathaniel Hackett before the completion of the season.

Denver Broncos Introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach

In the offseason, the hired Super Bowl winning coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints for high multiple picks, in hopes of resurrrecting the franchise.

Overall, the investment from the Broncos organization has been huge with less output to show for. This will be the biggest goal and hurdle heading into the 2023 season in a competition packed AFC West. Sean Payton is known for his tremendous work with a shorter QB in Drew Brees and making him a star.

Will he be able to do the same with Russell Wilson as well? Only time has the answers.

