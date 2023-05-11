2023 marks the first year of the post-Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders. In his place will be Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be hoping to rekindle the same success he saw in a brief cameo with Josh McDaniels on the New England Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be attempting to overcome the loss of tight end Darren Waller with the addition of Jakobi Meyers, another Patriots holdover.

In addition, the quarterback will be enjoying the company of Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, both of who are league leaders at their respective positions. However, the AFC West will not be an easy battle. While some divisions have the luxury of consisting of rebuilding rosters, the entirety of the AFC West is built to win now.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders reach the playoffs in 2023?

Now reunited with his former offensive coordinator, the duo will be taking on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley, and Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. The Raiders will face each divisional opponent twice.

According to team media, the franchise will also face the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants at home. Their away opponents will be the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts.

The team's opponents have been set for quite some time, but the order and timing of the matchups has been an unknown but highly anticipated reveal. The wait is almost over and almost like Christmas Eve, the league is revealing matchups ahead of the official release on May 11. Here's a look at what has been revealed so far.

Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2023 and opponents

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 2 3 4 5 Oct. 9 at home vs. Packers 5:15 p.m. ET ESPN 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 Dec. 25 at Chiefs 1 p.m. ET CBS, Nickelodeon 17 18

Las Vegas Raiders home schedule 2023

Las Vegas Raiders away schedule 2023

Josh McDaniels at Kansas City v Las Vegas

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 16 Dec. 25 at Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS, Nickelodeon

The full schedule will get released at 8 p.m. ET, May 11.

