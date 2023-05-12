New Orleans Saints Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

That the New Orleans Saints still competed for a playoff spot late in the 2022 season indicated how weak the NFC South was last year. However, they had excellent momentum towards the end of their campaign, winning three of their last four games.

While they will hope to continue that winning flow, they’ve lost some key players on defense like Marcus Davenport, Shy Tuttle, and David Onyemata. However, the Saints also bolstered their offense by signing four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract.

He will lead an offense featuring two-time All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara and 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas. Meanwhile, Chris Olave was also a revelation during his rookie year, finishing with 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.

New Orleans will bank on these players to improve an offense that ranked 24th in points (19.4) and 19th in total yards (333.8) per game last year.

The Saints’ defense won’t be left behind because they still have Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis upfront. They also boast one of the best collections of defensive backs with Paulson Adebo, Marcus Maye, Marshon Lattimore, and Tyrann Mathieu.

They will hope to sustain their solid performance from 2022, where they finished fifth in total yards allowed (314.8) and seventh in points allowed (20.3) per game, in 2023.

The Saints are ready to march against their opposition and break their two-year playoff drought. To know which teams they will face, here is their game schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints Schedule 2023 and Opponents

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channel 1 Sunday, September 10 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. CBS 2 Monday, September 18 at Carolina Panthers 7:15 p.m. ESPN 3 Sunday, September 24 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sunday, October 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 5 Sunday, October 8 at New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 6 Sunday, October 15 at Houston Texans 1 p.m. FOX 7 Thursday, October 19 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 8 Sunday, October 29 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX 9 Sunday, November 5 Chicago Bears 1 p.m. CBS 10 Sunday, November 12 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 11 BYE WEEK 12 Sunday, November 26 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 13 Sunday, December 3 Detroit Lions 1 p.m. FOX 14 Sunday, December 10 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 15 Sunday, December 17 New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX 16 Thursday, December 21 at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 17 Sunday, December 31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 18 TBD Atlanta Falcons TBD TBD

New Orleans Saints Home Schedule 2023

New Orleans Saints Introduce Quarterback Derek Carr

New Orleans Saints Away Schedule 2023

Safety Tyrann Mathieu joined the Saints, his hometown team, in 2022.

Saints Schedule 2023 Notes

The New Orleans Saints will have more road games than home matches in 2023. However, they will only face four teams participating in last year's playoffs.

They also have two quick turnarounds (Weeks 6 and 7, and Weeks 15, and 16), which can be punishing, especially if several players are out due to injuries. However, the second Sunday to Thursday schedule could make or break their postseason hopes.

Playing four of their last six weeks at home could also boost their playoff push.

It remains to be seen if the Saints can take advantage of their easy strength of schedule. Based on last season's records, NFL Research reveals they have the second-easiest schedule.

The 2023 opponents of the New Orleans Saints had a combined 122-164-3 record for a .427 opponent winning percentage. However, that shouldn't be a cause for celebration because their division rivals are all in the top 11 in terms of easiest schedules.

With the NFC South being wide open, the Saints will be in the position to compete for the division title and a postseason bid.

