New Orleans Saints Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

By Lawrence Andrew Fernandez
Modified May 12, 2023 06:37 GMT
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
The 2023 NFL season will be Dennis Allen's second as New Orleans Saints head coach.

That the New Orleans Saints still competed for a playoff spot late in the 2022 season indicated how weak the NFC South was last year. However, they had excellent momentum towards the end of their campaign, winning three of their last four games.

While they will hope to continue that winning flow, they’ve lost some key players on defense like Marcus Davenport, Shy Tuttle, and David Onyemata. However, the Saints also bolstered their offense by signing four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract.

He will lead an offense featuring two-time All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara and 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas. Meanwhile, Chris Olave was also a revelation during his rookie year, finishing with 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.

New Orleans will bank on these players to improve an offense that ranked 24th in points (19.4) and 19th in total yards (333.8) per game last year.

The Saints’ defense won’t be left behind because they still have Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis upfront. They also boast one of the best collections of defensive backs with Paulson Adebo, Marcus Maye, Marshon Lattimore, and Tyrann Mathieu.

They will hope to sustain their solid performance from 2022, where they finished fifth in total yards allowed (314.8) and seventh in points allowed (20.3) per game, in 2023.

The Saints are ready to march against their opposition and break their two-year playoff drought. To know which teams they will face, here is their game schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints Schedule 2023 and Opponents

WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channel
1Sunday, September 10Tennessee Titans1 p.m.CBS
2Monday, September 18at Carolina Panthers7:15 p.m.ESPN
3Sunday, September 24at Green Bay Packers1 p.m.FOX
4Sunday, October 1Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m.FOX
5Sunday, October 8at New England Patriots1 p.m.CBS
6Sunday, October 15at Houston Texans1 p.m.FOX
7Thursday, October 19Jacksonville Jaguars8:15 p.m.Prime Video
8Sunday, October 29at Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.FOX
9Sunday, November 5Chicago Bears1 p.m.CBS
10Sunday, November 12at Minnesota Vikings1 p.m.FOX
11BYE WEEK
12Sunday, November 26at Atlanta Falcons1 p.m.FOX
13Sunday, December 3Detroit Lions1 p.m.FOX
14Sunday, December 10Carolina Panthers1 p.m.FOX
15Sunday, December 17New York Giants1 p.m.FOX
16Thursday, December 21at Los Angeles Rams8:15 p.m.Prime Video
17Sunday, December 31at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m.FOX
18TBDAtlanta FalconsTBDTBD

New Orleans Saints Home Schedule 2023

New Orleans Saints Introduce Quarterback Derek Carr
WeekDateOpponentTime (EST)TV Channel
1Sunday, September 10Tennessee Titans1 p.m.CBS
4Sunday, October 1Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m.FOX
7Thursday, October 19Jacksonville Jaguars8:15 p.m.Prime Video
9Sunday, November 5Chicago Bears1 p.m.CBS
13Sunday, December 3Detroit Lions1 p.m.FOX
14Sunday, December 10Carolina Panthers1 p.m.FOX
15Sunday, December 17New York Giants1 p.m.FOX
18TBDAtlanta FalconsTBDTBD

New Orleans Saints Away Schedule 2023

Safety Tyrann Mathieu joined the Saints, his hometown team, in 2022.
WeekDateOpponentTimeTV Channel
2Monday, September 18at Carolina Panthers7:15 p.m.ESPN
3Sunday, September 24at Green Bay Packers1 p.m.FOX
5Sunday, October 8at New England Patriots1 p.m.CBS
6Sunday, October 15at Houston Texans1 p.m.FOX
8Sunday, October 29at Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.FOX
10Sunday, November 12at Minnesota Vikings1 p.m.FOX
12Sunday, November 26at Atlanta Falcons1 p.m.FOX
16Thursday, December 21at Los Angeles Rams8:15 p.m.Prime Video
17Sunday, December 31at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1 p.m.FOX

Saints Schedule 2023 Notes

The New Orleans Saints will have more road games than home matches in 2023. However, they will only face four teams participating in last year's playoffs.

They also have two quick turnarounds (Weeks 6 and 7, and Weeks 15, and 16), which can be punishing, especially if several players are out due to injuries. However, the second Sunday to Thursday schedule could make or break their postseason hopes.

Playing four of their last six weeks at home could also boost their playoff push.

It remains to be seen if the Saints can take advantage of their easy strength of schedule. Based on last season's records, NFL Research reveals they have the second-easiest schedule.

The 2023 opponents of the New Orleans Saints had a combined 122-164-3 record for a .427 opponent winning percentage. However, that shouldn't be a cause for celebration because their division rivals are all in the top 11 in terms of easiest schedules.

With the NFC South being wide open, the Saints will be in the position to compete for the division title and a postseason bid.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023

