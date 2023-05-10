NFL Strength of Schedule 2023: Teams with the hardest & easiest schedules

While the fixture schedule for the 2023 NFL season will be finalized on Thursday, the strength of schedule for all 32 teams has been unveiled.

The strength of schedule refers to the difficulty or ease of a team's opponent as compared to other teams.

Interestingly, Nick Sirianni's Philadelphia Eagles will be facing the most difficult test among all teams in the regular season next campaign. Their strength of schedule is the hardest among all franchises based on their opponent's winning percentage from 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons have the easiest strength of schedule for the 2023 season.

Wolf Sports @wolfsports



The NFC East and AFC East play each other this season. 🍿



(via 2023 NFL strength of schedule...The NFC East and AFC East play each other this season. 🍿(via @NFLResearch 2023 NFL strength of schedule...The NFC East and AFC East play each other this season. 🍿(via @NFLResearch) https://t.co/dbTuuC3S4E

3 teams with the easiest NFL schedule in 2023

Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

Atlanta Falcons (.417 opponents win percentage)

The Atlanta Falcons have the easiest strength of schedule in 2023. Atlanta’s 2023 opponents finished with a combined record of 119-167-3 last season, with an overall winning percentage of .417, which is the lowest among all other teams.

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder managed to impress with his limited displays last season. The 23-year-old will have more eyes on him next season following Marcus Mariota's departure and will hope to deliver the goods for his team to potentially get them a playoff berth.

New Orleans Saints (.427 opponents win percentage)

The New Orleans Saints have the second-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Saints' opponents finished with a 122-164-3 combined record last year with a .427 win percentage.

Hence, there's no excuse for Dennis Allen and Derek Carr to not find success next season. The Saints will be eager to get back into the playoffs after missing out on the postseason for two years in a row.

Houston Texans (.431 opponents win percentage)

The Houston Texans have the third-easiest strength of schedule in 2023. The Texans' opponents finished with a 123-163-2 record last season with a win a .431 win percentage.

The Texans picked C.J. Stroud as No.2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The highly-rated quarterback may take some time in acclimatizing to his new surroundings but there's no doubt that he will look to take advantage of his team's strength of schedule next season.

3 teams with the hardest NFL schedule in 2023

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles (.566 opponents win percentage)

The Philadelphia Eagles have the hardest strength of schedule in 2023. Their opponents finished with a combined record of 161-123-4 during the 2022 season with a .566 win percentage.

The Eagles finished with a joint-best record in the regular season last term. However, they will need Jalen Hurts to deliver something special once again in 2023 if they are to finish as the No.1 seed in the NFC.

Miami Dolphins (.554 opponents win percentage)

The Miami Dolphins have the second-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. Their opponents finished with a combined record of 158-127-2 during the 2022 NFL season with a .554 win percentage.

The Dolphins made it to the playoffs last season but fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. Mike McDaniel will have a relatively tougher route to the postseason in 2023 but he has a squad that is capable of putting together a strong run.

New York Giants (.549 opponents win percentage)

The New York Giants have the third-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. Their opponents finished with a record of 157-129-2 in the 2022 NFL campaign with a .549 percentage.

The Giants have put their faith in quarterback Daniel Jones and it will be interesting to see how he performs in a challenging run of games. The New York outfit made it to the playoffs last season but were eliminated in the Divisional round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes