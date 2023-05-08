The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line conjured a clinic in protecting Patrick Mahomes and creating spaces for the team's running backs in their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.
They held the dominant Eagles pass rush to zero sacks, which proved to be the difference in the second half, as the Chiefs erased a 10-point halftime deficit to win their third Super Bowl. However, the outstanding O-line from the 2022 campaign will look slightly different next season.
.Left Guard Joe Thuney, Right Guard Trey Smith, and Center Creed Humphrey are set to return to the team. But Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is a free agent, while Right Tackle Andrew Wylie has already joined the Washington Commanders on a three-year deal. The Chiefs had seemingly replaced Brown with former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor, signing him to a four-year, $80 million contract. Last week, they added former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith to a one-year, seemingly as a backup to Taylor.
However, the Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid made a surprise announcement on Monday.
He revealed that the team will line up with Taylor starting at Right Tackle and Smith at Left Tackle. Reid explained:
"[Smith]'s been a left tackle at a high level. He's a good player. He'll be with the left side with the ones. Jawaan (Taylor) will move over to the right."
Chiefs fans on Twitter blast Andy Reid for blowing up Patrick Mahomes' protection
The Chiefs faithful were shocked and dismayed by Reid's revelation. They believe Donovan Smith is a significant downgrade on Patrick Mahomes' previous Left Tackle, Orlando Brown Jr. While Smith, who protected Tom Brady's blindside last season, gave up six sacks and allowed 31 pressures. Per NBC Sports, Brown gave up only three sacks and allowed 39 pressures during the 2022 season.
Fans did not react too kindly to the news on Twitter:
While the move seems questionable on its face, Patrick Mahomes' mobility is in a different stratosphere when compared to Tom Brady's. The Chiefs superstar's elusiveness and the team's creative offense could ease the pressure on Smith, who is coming off an injury-riddled season on a team that struggled to move the ball downfield.
Still, most Chiefs fans aren't thrilled about their starting Left Tackle, the most important position on the offensive line, being the weakest link in the unit. Smith could prove critics wrong, but for now, the Chiefs faithful are questioning Andy Reid's judgment.
