Will Levis Titans' jersey number: Which digits will the QB wear in Tennessee?

The Tennessee Titans' new boy, Will Levis, will likely don the No. 8 jersey for the team upon entering the league. This is a marked departure from Levis' customary No. 7 jersey, which he wore during his Kentucky and Penn State University days.

Levis seemingly released info about his new number on Saturday when he took to Twitter to cryptically tweet, "It was always 8." This led to speculation amongst fans as to whether he was referring to his Titans jersey number.

Thankfully, Levis quickly clarified what he meant. In his following tweet, the UK product said that the "8" he was talking about was Mage's post position in the yearly Kentucky Derby. However, judging by his subsequent tweet, the second-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft will indeed don the No. 8 jersey for his rookie season.

Will Levis @will_levis It was always 8 It was always 8

Will Levis @will_levis Referencing the derby winner… Referencing the derby winner…

Will Levis @will_levis … and my jersey number … and my jersey number

Who wears the No. 7 jersey on the Tennessee Titans?

Malik Willis is the current custodian of the No. 7 jersey for the Tennessee Titans. Willis picked up the jersey upon being selected by the Titans as the 86th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He got drafted after a decent college football career that ended with him being named the MVP of the 2021 LendingTree Bowl.

Malik Willis has yet to take the league by storm, as he only started three games in his rookie season. He put up a stat line of 276 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions in three starts for the Titans. All starts came in games where incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill was missing due to injury. He had a rookie year to forget.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ryan Tannehill will not play vs. the Texans



Rookie Malik Willis will start at QB1 Ryan Tannehill will not play vs. the TexansRookie Malik Willis will start at QB1 https://t.co/U1xVpKu0yg

Is Will Levis the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans?

No, Will Levis is not coming into the NFL and instantly taking over the QB1 role for the Tennessee Titans. Will Levis is currently the third quarterback on the Titans' depth chart, and he is behind veteran shot caller Ryan Tannehill and QB2 Malik Willis.

It remains to be seen how soon Levis climbs up the depth chart, but the pathway is clear if he can prove his worth. Ryan Tannehill is thirty-four years old and has quite the injury history. Tannehill has been a decent servant for Mike Vrabel’s side, but the NFL is an ever-revolving carousel.

Malik Willis isn't among the better quarterback backups in the league, and he had a rookie year to forget in 2022. As such, Will Levis might finish 2023 as the Titans' starting quarterback, but he has to put in the work and then some.

