2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Malik Willis is a quarterback for the Liberty Flames, who are known for running a spread offense. Liberty is a heavy RPO team, that typically deploys “half-field” quick-pass game concepts. They do this in order to minimize mental processing for Willis.

The offense does complement this base package with a healthy serving of deep shots, which Willis has absolutely excelled at this past season (#1 "Big Time Throw Rate" according to Pro Football Focus).

Originally an Auburn commit, Willis transferred to Liberty after getting only 104 snaps in his freshman and sophomore years combined. Willis did suffer an elbow injury earlier in the 2020 season. As a result, he wore an elbow brace on his non-throwing hand. Off the field, Willis is known as a capable leader with a great character.

Malik Willis' stats

Name Malik Willis Age (Years) 22.8 Height (Feet. Inches) 6.1 Weight (lb.s) 219 Position QB School Liberty

Combine/Pro Day Stats

Arm Length (inches) 31.75 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) N/A Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) N/A Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) N/A Broad Jump (inches) N/A

Malik Willis' strengths

The first thing you notice about Malik Willis is how the ball leaves his hand. He has great arm strength, so he can make throws from many different angles and find ways to get the ball to his playmakers in tough situations. Willis can make throws look effortless coming from across his body, at odd angles and on the run. He has above-average athleticism, and this allows him to create opportunities with his legs and extend plays where other QBs would likely take a sack.

Malik Willis is the true dual-threat quarterback in this year's draft class. He has some twitch to him, yet he has a distinct acceleration typically found in a one-cut zone running back. He backs that up with some “Lamar Jackson Light” contact balance and legitimate strength-to-size ratio at the point of contact. In other words, if he didn’t have an arm, it wouldn’t be hard to see him as a college RB.

Malik Willis' weaknesses

Malik Willis' accuracy, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired. Despite being ranked 12th for being “on-target” in the NCAA last year, his throws tend to lack touch and, at times, aren’t the “most catchable” because they lack a consistent tight spiral in his reportage. He absolutely prefers to be out of pocket/out of structure. This trait is almost to a fault as there are times when it seems he is inviting pressure within the pocket to give himself an excuse to leave it. Additionally, his lack of ball security may limit any projections for him as a 10-15 “designed QB Run” QB at the next level though.

Malik Willis' projection based on his traits

Malik Willis is a true project at QB. He is a great athlete, with a special arm, but he has a bit of an “unknown” grade as a QB, given the very limited playbook presented to him. Additionally, Malik Willis faced a painfully weak level of competition while at Liberty (their schedule was littered with FCS/recently promoted FBS teams). Hence, a “redshirt year" would almost be a requirement for Wilis in the NFL.

Based on his traits, fitting him into a heavy outside-zone play-action/boot-based type of offense (Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings) would be ideal. An offense that would allow him to maximize his plays out of the pocket and “adlib” would be a great fit. Coupling that with a few designed QB runs and heavy RPOs to limit processing would also be key.

Frankly, there may be too many variables asked of an offense to fit Malik Willis' skillset that may not be counter-balanced with a high enough ceiling to merit such a strategic shift.

Edited by Windy Goodloe