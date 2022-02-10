Who is Malik Willis? QB named among hottest prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is being analyzed as having one of the weaker groups of quarterback prospects in several years. The draft takes place in less than three months and most scouts don't view any of the quarterbacks as being ready to start for a pro team.

When you look at some of the top mock drafts, the first quarterback isn't taken until around the 15th pick. The consensus seems to be that Liberty's Malik Willis will be the first quarterback off the board, though.

Liberty isn't the flashiest college program, as they have only had eight players taken in the NFL Draft since 1985. Liberty also has never had a quarterback drafted to the NFL or to even play in the league. Malik Willis is on a path to break that mold and put the program on the map moving forward.

Entering the 2021 NFL season, Malik Willis was viewed as a Day 2 selection at best. He played two seasons with the Auburn Tigers but only completed 14 passes and decided to transfer to Liberty.

Willis became the starter his first year with them, throwing 20 touchdowns and registering 2,260 yards, taking the school to a 10-1 record. They were even listed as a Top 25 College football team for the first time in 2020.

The team finished 8-5 in 2021 and Willis threw a career-high 339 passes for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. After rushing for nearly 1,000 yards in 2020, he finished with 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After the season was over, Willis found himself in the mix as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, alongside Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral.

As scouts and analysts reviewed the film with the draft approaching, many saw flaws with every one of the quarterbacks, questioning whether they could be quality starters at the next level.

Last weekend's Senior Bowl was a chance for the quarterbacks to prove themselves in a live-game situation and most of them did not disappoint. However, Willis stood out above the others.

He showed great play-making ability and looked like a pure dual-threat quarterback. Willis still looks like a project player whose future relies on where he gets drafted, though. Then again, Jordan Love was a similar prospect who was drafted in the first round and has yet to start in two seasons.

The NFL has several teams in need of a new, young quarterback but the NFL Draft might be lacking in that area. A few quarterbacks will end up getting drafted sooner than they should be, but Willis could go as earlier as the 11th pick to the Washington Commanders.

Any offense that focuses on the run-pass option and attacking the shallows will get a quality starter in Willis. Washington and the Carolina Panthers could be two possible destinations.

