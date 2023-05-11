Cincinnati Bengals Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

The Cincinnati Bengals will begin the 2023 NFL season with hopes of a Super Bowl run and eventually finish the job, which they couldn’t in 2021. Here is how their schedule looks for the 2023 NFL Season.

Cincinnati Bengals Schedule 2023 and Opponents

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Dec 31 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m ET CBS 18

Cincinnati Bengals Home Schedule 2023

The Cincinnati Benglas will take on the following teams at home in the 2023 NFL season - Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Week Date Team Time Channel Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Rams Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Cincinnati Bengals Away Schedule 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the following teams through the course of the 2023 NFL Season - Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Week Date Team Time Channel Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Arizona Cardinals Jacksonville Cardinals Dec 31 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET CBS San Francisco 49ers Tennessee Titans

*the table will be updated once the official schedule is released*

Cincinatti Bengals 2023 Season Outlook

Joe Burrow and the Bengals were eliminated from the 2022 NFL playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. Patrick Mahomes and crew defeated the Bengals 23-20 at the Arrowhead stadium to advance to the Super Bowl LVII.

While it was a disappointing finish for the Bengals, losing such a close game, there were plenty of takeaways. Having started the season 0-2 with losses to the Steelers and the Cowboys, the Bengals logged 10 straight victories since Week 9 before going down to the Chiefs.

Joe Burrow and Crew will be motivated more than ever to get past the AFC. Burrow was fifth on passing yards with 4,475, recording 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, with a QBR of 58.7.

The Bengals have added and strengthened their roster with the addition of OT Orlando Brown Jr and picked up some great defensive pieces in the draft with the likes of Myles Murphy and DJ Turner.

They have a balanced squad which will help them achieve their goal of lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes