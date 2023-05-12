Cleveland Browns Schedule 2023: Dates, Time, Tv, Schedule, Opponents and more

For the Cleveland Browns, the 2023 season is set to be a special one. The team will finally be able to enjoy a full offseason and 17 games out of Deshaun Watson, the ultra-talented quarterback for whom they've traded in 2022 but only had him for six games as he was suspended for most of the season.

With Watson on the fold, the Browns hope to catch the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens in the fight for the AFC North. After such an investment made to get their quarterback, anything but a playoff appearance would represent a failure in 2023.

The NFL officially released the Cleveland Browns schedule for the 2023 season. All times are ET. The confirmed broadcasts are for primetime games and special editions, such as International Games or Christmas day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Further TV broadcasts will be announced during the rest of the offseason, as CBS and FOX are going to divide the games between them during the rest of the offseason. The Cleveland Browns is set to have two primetime games, one early in the season and another very late.

Cleveland Browns full 2023 NFL Schedule

Week 1: vs. Bengals, September 10, 1:00 PM, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Week 2: at Steelers, September 18, 8:15 PM, Acrisure Stadium, ESPN.

Week 3: vs Titans, September 24, 1:00 PM, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Week 4: vs Ravens, October 01, 1:00 PM, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Week 5: Bye week.

Week 6: vs 49ers, October 15, 1:00 PM, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Week 7: at Colts, October 22, 1:00 PM, Lucas Oil Stadium.

Week 8: at Seahawks, October 29, 4:05 PM, Lumen Field.

Week 9: vs Cardinals, November 05, 1:00 PM, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Week 10: at Ravens, November 12, 1:00 PM, M&T Bank Stadium.

Week 11: vs Steelers, November 19, 1:00 PM, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Week 12: at Broncos, November 26, 4:05 PM, Mile High Stadium

Week 13: at Rams, December 03, 4:25 PM, SoFi Stadium.

Week 14: vs Jaguars, December 10, 1:00 PM, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Week 15: vs Bears, TBD, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Week 16: at Texans, December 24, 1:00 PM, NRG Stadium.

Week 17: vs Jets, December 28, 8:15 PM, Cleveland Browns Stadium, Amazon Prime.

Week 18: at Bengals, January 6/7, TBD, Paycor Stadium.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes